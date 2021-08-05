Championship, League One, League Two 2021/22 season preview - promotion, play-offs, strugglers?

The Sky Bet EFL season is back but which teams are tipped for success or struggle in 2021/22?

It's time for another rollercoaster ride across three gruelling, notoriously competitive divisions and with fans finally set to be reunited with their teams, anticipation is even greater.

Who will prevail come May? Which new stars will emerge? Here, we take a look at the likely contenders at the top of the Championship, League One and League Two - and those who might be in for a season of struggle...

Championship

Automatic promotion

Norwich and Watford both bounced back at the first attempt last term and as the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt across the EFL, the three relegated sides this time around - Sheffield United, Fulham and West Brom - are unsurprising favourites to make their clout count.

All three have appointed new managers and Slavisa Jokanovic certainly has pedigree, having twice secured promotion from this division with Watford and Fulham. A breakthrough in the transfer market is yet to come, while the futures of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge remain uncertain, but the Serbian has a largely settled squad, attackers proven in the Championship like Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp, and is the sort of presence that should give any psychological hangover short shrift.

Image: Slavisa Jokanovic celebrates play-off success with Fulham in 2018 and is bidding for a third promotion from the Championship with Sheffield United

West Brom boast ample threat from the likes of Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson, even if Matheus Pereira seems likely to leave, as well as Sam Johnstone between the sticks and should be an exciting watch under Valerien Ismael, who worked wonders at Barnsley last season with his high-pressing style.

Marco Silva is preparing for his first shot at the Championship but has the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic in his ranks and has added Harry Wilson to his squad.

Scott Parker has swapped Craven Cottage for Bournemouth and will be hoping to push the relegated trio hard after last term's play-off disappointment - but will David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma still be at his disposal come the end of August?

Play-off hopefuls

Middlesbrough have bucked the transfer trend with five new signings and boss Neil Warnock is harbouring genuine hopes of a record-extending ninth promotion, while Michael O'Neill's Stoke are looking up. Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic and Sam Surridge are welcome summer recruits and with long-term absentees Tyrese Campbell and Alfie Doughty closing in on their returns from injury, Potters fans can finally look forward to a new season with optimism.

Image: Neil Warnock is hunting another promotion

Cardiff flirted with the play-offs last season after Mick McCarthy's arrival in January and the addition of Republic of Ireland striker James Collins should boost their challenge but Swansea, having suffered a second successive play-off defeat to Brentford, have had a disruptive pre-season with new boss Russell Martin appointed less than a week before the new season.

QPR finished strongly last season and appear to be reaping the benefits of stability with Mark Warburton at the helm, Charlie Austin's return adding attacking pedigree. Millwall will want to challenge after consecutive top-half finishes and will hope to keep Benik Afobe fit, while Luton's expectations have been raised by Nathan Jones' return, though a top-six challenge may prove too stiff a task.

Strugglers

Drama continues to stalk Derby. Uncertainty over their ownership and a transfer embargo - as well as an unfortunate accident that saw the manager injure his own player - have left Wayne Rooney struggling to assemble a squad and the scars from their final-day relegation scare in May have not healed.

Reading's prospects look to hinge on finding replacements for Michael Olise and Omar Richards, as well as keeping the erratic Lucas Joao firing, while Huddersfield were leaky last term and Carlos Corberan's signings appear gambles.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will start his first full campaign at Ashton Gate, but the Robins are a club in transition. They might have found themselves in League One had last term run a month longer and while Pearson has backing, he appears to need patience with this long-term project.

Barnsley may also struggle after securing an unlikely play-off place last season under Ismael, who could not resist West Brom's call and took assistant Adam Murray and captain Alex Mowatt with him.

Hull bounced straight back to the second tier as League One champions and have shown plenty of pluck, but Grant McCann's bid to consolidate has been hit by a transfer embargo, while Blackpool have returned to the second tier but look short of firepower.

League One

Automatic promotion

Image: Sunderland missed out again last season after losing to Lincoln in the play-offs

The outright betting in League One is headed by Sunderland, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday but history accounts for little in a graveyard of fallen heavyweights.

Ipswich look the best bet with ambitious new owners and a wily manager in Paul Cook, who has made shrewd acquisitions like Rekeem Harper, Joe Piggott and Conor Chaplin.

Sunderland keep failing to land the killer punch and have lost Charlie Wyke, while Wednesday finally have a savvy coach in Darren Moore but have experienced considerable squad churn amid continued off-field instability.

Paul Warne knows how to plot promotion and Rotherham are sure to be well-drilled, while play-off finalists Lincoln will hope to go one better under the continued smart stewardship of Michael Appleton. Appleton took a short break after revealing a testicular cancer diagnosis but is back on the training pitch and while some key loan players have departed, there is excitement around Southampton's Dan N'Lundulu.

Play-off hopefuls

Image: Nigel Adkins will hope to keep Charlton progressing

The top two might be beyond Charlton and Wigan but both sides will be looking up. The Addicks finished well under Nigel Adkins to only just miss out on the top six last term, while Wigan under new ownership have sent a statement of intent by signing Wyke.

Wycombe will be galvanised as usual by Gareth Ainsworth but have lost Uche Ikpeazu and Fred Onyedinma to Middlesbrough and Luton respectively and may need to temper expectations this time around.

Portsmouth were another to go close and while there have been some personnel changes, Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme has starred for Danny Cowley in pre-season, with young striker George Hirst also recruited from Leicester.

MK Dons have lost their manager in Martin but boast a talented squad including Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott, while Bolton have gone through the wringer but a solid pre-season campaign and the arrival of Josh Sheehan have prompted optimism.

Strugglers

Three promoted sides, Cambridge, Cheltenham and Morecambe, are among the favourites for the drop. Cambridge and Morecambe have lost Paul Mullin and Carlos Mendes Gomes respectively and Cheltenham, under the impressive Michael Duff, will fancy their chances of doing more than just scraping to survival.

Simon Grayson must pull out the stops again to keep Fleetwood punching, while Plymouth shipped 80 goals last season, the second-most in the division.

League Two

Automatic promotion

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly-appointed Bradford boss Derek Adams is targeting promotion to League One with his new club, after achieving that feat with Morecambe last season

Bradford are determined for a promotion tilt after appointing specialist Derek Adams and a large, boisterous fanbase back at Valley Parade is sure to give them further impetus.

Another veteran campaigner, Nigel Clough, is gearing up for a first full season in charge at Mansfield and, having tweaked their midfield shape last term, has added Danny Johnson and Oliver Hawkins to his attack.

Joey Barton has had Bristol Rovers in the headlines for off-field issues at times but the likes of Paul Coutts, Brett Pitman and Mark Hughes bring experience, while relentless Salford chiefs will hope Gary Bowyer can do the business after last season's close call with the play-offs, with Matty Lund and Conor McAleny adding fresh attacking impetus.

Image: Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has gone on a recruitment drive

Play-off hopefuls

Newport must go again after play-off disappointment but though they have lost key players like Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie, Michael Flynn is a smart operator capable of building a siege mentality.

Exeter scored most goals in the division last season and will hope to find consistency amid a bit of a rebuild.

The experience of Kenny Jackett should bolster Leyton Orient's chances, while Forest Green have turned to a rookie manager in former England U16 boss Rob Edwards but will hope to be there or thereabouts again.

There is excitement at Tranmere over Micky Mellon's return - a pre-season win over Rangers has whetted the appetite too - and Darrell Clarke has put his stamp on Port Vale, a string of new arrivals including Lucas Covolan, James Wilson and Jamie Proctor showing intent.

Strugglers

Swindon were in dire straits until a recent takeover and after the chaos, the first challenge is to mould a squad at short notice.

Rochdale could face a tumultuous campaign too with rookie manager Robbie Stockdale has lost his top scorers amid a takeover wrangle.

Neil Cox faces a big rebuild at Scunthorpe after a narrow escape last season, while newcomers Sutton United and Hartlepool face a tough ask, the latter looking short on firepower.