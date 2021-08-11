Football Fandom in 2021: Lifer? Statto? How UK football fan culture is changing

Are you a one-club football 'Lifer'? A 'Statto' who loves the game's growing analytics trend? Or a 'Game Changer' inspired by Marcus Rashford?

Football fan culture in the UK is changing, with a more diverse make-up of fans following the beautiful game, according to a new report commissioned by Sky Sports at the start of the 2021/22 domestic football season.

Traditional one-club supporters made up almost a third of those surveyed but research suggests the treasured die-hards are now joined by a host of different types of fans enjoying the game in new ways, including some who have drawn to the sport through players' powerful voices off the pitch.

The Football Fandom in 2021 report finds an overwhelming 70 per cent of people feel footballers have helped the nation get talking about discrimination, while 63 per cent believe they have a better understanding of social and economic issues because of their love of football.

The findings also reveal a number of football fans are now more dedicated to the game itself rather than to a particular team; one in five of those who consider themselves football fans but do not follow a team, will still watch football at least once a week and/or never miss a big game.

Five distinct subcultures of modern football fandom have emerged, according to the report, with Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Karen Carney, Kris Boyd and Eilidh Barbour all discovering their football families.

Which is yours? Read on to find out more and take our quiz.

The five new football fan cultures - which one are you?

Lifer

Image: Liverpool fan Emily Farley outside her home, decorated with club memorabilia

Considered the 'traditional' football fan, Lifers are often one-club lifelong fans who have had a football-orientated upbringing.

How they became a football fan:

They were probably put in a club-coloured romper suit from birth and taken to games as a toddler, where the bug bit them hard. Their childhood was most likely punctuated with memories of long trips to away games and replica kits for Christmas.

Their matchday ritual:

They meet up with their mates in the same place near the stadium, nod to people they have known for years and head to the ground in good time to get ready for 90 minutes of singing their heart out.

Sky Sports Lifer: Kris Boyd

"Where I'm from, football is all I've done and all I've ever done. I grew up in a town with a strong branch of Rangers fans - we all wanted to have the strip. In another life I would be home and away, watching Rangers every week at the ground. I love football and it has been my obsession from a very young age. I can't ever get enough of it."

Statto

Image: Are heatmaps and number-crunching your thing?

Ever crunching the numbers, the Stattos are more likely than the other subcultures to focus on the pre-match build-up. They will also infuriate their friends by dominating in Fantasy Football.

How they became a football fan:

The Statto probably spent their childhood in front of Soccer Saturday, jotting down the names of goalscorers, taking note of Jeff Stelling's best facts and figures across the leagues.

Their matchday ritual:

Pre-match is key! They spend their morning crafting the perfect accumulator by checking form and injuries, before making sure their Fantasy team is in tip-top shape with a strategic change of captain.

Sky Sports Statto (and Lifer!): Eilidh Barbour

"I'm still a Lifer with St Johnstone but I think every Sky presenters is a bit of a Statto! I was a bit of a Statto as a kid as well, I knew all the goal scorers, all the stats and the results against certain teams! Stats were very different back when I was growing up because we didn't have all the stuff that we have now but I've always had that element in me."

Expressionist

Image: A Man Utd fan wears a replica jersey featuring Cantona and the number 7 on the back

Modern football culture has seeped into fashion, music and how we connect with each other. Expressionists thrive off this merging of football and lifestyle.

How they become a football fan:

It might have been their favourite away shirt… even David Beckham's hair. It was the style, the panache, the culture around football that drew them in, wanting to one-up their mates with the latest boots.

Their matchday ritual:

They pick from their impeccably curated selection of vintage shirts from all around the globe and head to watch the action with their friends, celebrating on their Instagram stories after a big win.

Socialiser

Image: A Dulwich Hamlet fan pictured with a pint of beer and a cap adorned in pin badges

Socialisers focus on the way football brings people together. This subculture connects more with family and friends during the season and they are the first to make plans for big games.

How they become a football fan:

Socialisers are mostly into football for the way it makes the country tick - enjoying how big wins bring local community together. They likely follow footballers in the news and on socials to be part of the conversation.

Their matchday ritual:

As soon as they wake up, they probably send a stream of messages to fellow fans, co-ordinating where to watch the game.

Sky Sports Socialiser: Jamie Redknapp

"With my dad, from an early age, I was always around football and football clubs and football players - superstar players! Bobby Moore would come over to the house, Geoff Hurst - the only man to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final - would have dinner with us. I love going to a game, going for a bite to eat, going for a couple of drinks and enjoying talking about what might happen. After the game, I love ringing my mates, talking about the game; the WhatsApp groups after a game are one of my favourite thing!"

Game Changer

Image: Norwich City fans pose for a photo ahead of the game against Liverpool

Driven by the social impact of the football for the greater good, Game Changers are likely to have seen or experienced first hand the power the game has to change mindsets.

How they become a football fan:

The Game Changer may have fallen in love with football because of common causes. Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Hector Bellerin have used their voice to shine a light on important issues at home and abroad, winning them legions of new followers.

Their matchday ritual:

Being up to date on social media is crucial for Game Changers - they follow players they look up to. Some of them might not even have a team, preferring to cheer on certain individual stars that speak to them.

Sky Sports Game Changer: Karen Carney

"My initial experience was a Lifer - my family are massive Birmingham fans and kind of always ingrained that in me - but I've actually shifted into a Game Changer. There's been a lot of obstacles for me as a female to play; I think I've shifted to be a Game Changer where I want my niece to have more role models. I want young boys to see females as role models as well. Making football for all. Even though I started as this fan being completely in love with this one team and this one thing, along the route I have massively changed. I've now fallen in love with the sport."

Carra: Football brings people together

Image: Jamie Carragher cannot wait for fans to return

Jamie Carragher, Sky Sports Premier League pundit and lifelong fan, said: "The relationship between fans and football is evolving and we are seeing far more people interact with football in so many ways. It's great to celebrate this diversity and open the door to conversations with people we wouldn't have before.

"Football brings people together and Sky Sports drawing attention to the ever-changing football fan is a great way for the nation to celebrate the start of the season."

Sky Sports' Karen Carney, proud 'Game Changer', said: "Recognition of every fan is so important, especially as coverage of leagues continues to grow and develop with the addition of the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

"I would have considered myself a 'Lifer' up until recently and now I find myself falling under the 'Game Changer' category. Football is here for everyone's enjoyment, I always say it's important to be 'a part of' something not 'apart from' and that's what this is about, the celebration of all fans being a part of the wider football community."

Commenting on the report, Dr Martha Newson, Future Leaders Fellow at the University of Kent, and self-identified 'Socialiser' said, "Football is now more representative than ever of the British public. Football is more than what happens on the pitch, it is entrenched in our day-to-day beliefs, embedded in our conversations and shaping society and community behaviours.

"Celebrating football is not simply attending games anymore, the following goes far deeper than that, it's a like on social media, a song at a party, or what kids are wearing in the playground, it's how we shop and what brands we align with."

Data collected by Focaldata from a representative sample of 1,003 UK adults interested in football/footballers between 20th and 21st July 2021 using its proprietary online data collection platform FDCore. Focaldata is a research data company that has been at the forefront of using the latest data collection software and machine learning-based techniques to estimate public opinion.

