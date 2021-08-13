Harry Kane: Tottenham striker rejoins group training ahead of Manchester City visit in Premier League

Harry Kane has rejoined group training ahead of Tottenham's opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday.

The striker has been training individually while quarantining at the club's training complex since Saturday after returning to UK from the Bahamas, via Florida.

Kane undertook his day-five PCR Covid-19 test on Thursday, which proved negative, and he joins the rest of Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs squad amid continued uncertainty over his future.

On Monday, Nuno said "all the squad that work on a daily basis" would be in contention to face City, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Kane was originally expected to return to the club's training ground for pre-season tests on August 2 but instead arrived five days later.

The England captain denied he had refused to report for training, instead insisting his late return was "planned".

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club this summer and City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his interest in signing the striker.

However, Kane has three years remaining on his six-year Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell last season's Premier League top goalscorer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Ornstein says Tottenham have made it clear to Manchester City that they have no intention to sell striker Harry Kane this summer

Kane and Nuno were due to hold socially distanced talks earlier this week for the first time since the head coach's appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to "solve all the situations".

Guardiola admitted City's interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then their quest to sign the 28-year-old was "finished".

Manchester City tabled a £100m bid for Kane earlier in the transfer window, which was rejected by Tottenham.