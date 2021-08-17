Brandon Williams: Norwich in advanced talks to loan Man Utd full-back

Norwich are in advanced talks to sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United.

The Canaries are hopeful of winning the race for the full-back over other interested clubs - but a move is unlikely to be concluded this week.

Williams has also been a long-term target for Southampton and Newcastle, but United have been reluctant to loan him out in previous windows.

He provided cover for both Luke Shaw and Alex Telles at left-back, and Aaron-Wan Bissaka at right-back last season, while Diogo Dalot was out on loan.

Dalot, however, has impressed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer and made it into his plans for the season, seeing another potential loan to AC Milan ruled out.

United could therefore sanction Williams a loan this time, despite an ongoing ankle injury to Telles that will rule him out for the whole of August.

Norwich are the frontrunners for Williams with two weeks left of the window remaining, and also remain in the market for a centre-back.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.