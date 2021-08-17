Wolfsburg lose place in German Cup after using too many subs against Preussen Munster

Wolfsburg are considering their legal options after their expulsion from the German Cup was confirmed.

The Bundesliga side needed extra-time to beat fourth-tier Preussen Munster 3-1 on August 8 but new head coach Mark van Bommel mistakenly used one too many substitutes in his debut match for the club.

He had brought on three new faces during the 90 minutes and was permitted two more in extra-time, but he brought on a third less than a minute before his side finally claimed the lead for the first time in a tough encounter.

Wolfsburg had only equalised in the last minute to even take the game to an extra period despite taking 30 shots.

The German Football Federation handed Munster a 2-0 win after a hearing at their sporting court.

"The clubs themselves are responsible for substitutions. One of their basic duties is to find out about substitution options and to act accordingly," Stephan Oberholz, deputy chairman of the court said.

"Wolfsburg violated this duty and thus carelessly and avoidably committed the central error by making the illegal sixth substitution."

Oberholz said Wolfsburg could not blame the mistake on the referees who allowed the substitution because the central initial error was the club's fault.

But Wolfsburg are now considering a further appeal before the draw for the second round takes place on August 29.

"We are disappointed and wanted a different outcome to the hearing," said managing director Dr. Tim Schumacher, who was present at the hearing in Frankfurt alongside sporting director Marcel Schäfer, van Bommel and goalkeeping coach Pascal Formann.

"We do not agree with the outcome and will now look into legal options."