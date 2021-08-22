Southampton and Liverpool suffer ticket issues as Premier League capacity crowds return

Southampton have offered to refund general admission tickets after chaos before Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United came just a day after further ticketing issues at Anfield for Liverpool's game against Burnley.

Many fans were still queueing outside St Mary's when the Saints kicked off their Sunday afternoon clash, with problems caused by ticketing technology at the turnstiles.

Southampton, who also had trouble getting season tickets out to supporters, confirmed certain tickets would be refunded in a statement issued during the game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

A Saints statement read: "The club would like to apologise for the frustration caused by issues regarding match tickets and entry to the stadium today and is already working on a full investigation into these issues.

"We will be issuing a full refund for this game to every general admission ticket holder. Details of this process will be shared early next week.



"Once again the club is extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Liverpool have also suffered problems, both during pre-season and again before their home game against Burnley on Saturday, due to issues with the NFC technology being used to gain entry to Anfield.

The club issued a statement saying "key learnings" would be taken from the early matches in a season which has seen the return of capacity crowds to stadiums after 18 months of pandemic-affected attendances.

Liverpool's statement read: "We'd like to give a huge thank you to all our supporters who attended our first home fixture today for their patience and support whilst accessing Anfield.

"A number of changes have recently been made to our stadium access processes and the co-operation of supporters today was exemplary.

"As we continue throughout the season, we will be taking key learnings from these new match day experiences to continue developing and enhancing our processes to provide the best possible match day experience for our supporters."