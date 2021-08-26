Watford transfer news: Hornets in talks to sign Moussa Sissoko, with Will Hughes set to join Crystal Palace

Watford are in talks with Tottenham over the permanent signing of Moussa Sissoko.

All parties are confident a move for the midfielder can be completed before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old joined Spurs from Newcastle on Deadline Day in August 2016 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the north London club.

However, Sissoko appears to be out of favour under new Spurs head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who has left him out of three of the four squads he has named so far this season.

Image: Will Hughes has been training with Watford's U23 side

Watford's move for Sissoko comes as his fellow midfielder Will Hughes looks to be heading for the exit at Vicarage Road.

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal worth £10m - with £6m paid up front - for the 26-year-old, who is set to undergo a medical with the Eagles on Friday.

Hughes has entered the final year of his contract and turned down Watford's offers to renew his deal, resulting in him being made to train with their U23 side.

Burnley were also interested in Hughes, who has not played any first-team football this season.

After agreeing the deal to sign Hughes, Palace are now set to turn their attentions towards signing a striker, with the search likely to go down to Deadline Day.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday, August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest done deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.