St Johnstone transfer news: Wigan Athletic sign Jason Kerr as Ali McCann joins Preston North End

Defender Jason Kerr and Northern Ireland international Ali McCann have left St Johnstone.

Kerr, who started his career at the Perth club seven years ago, has joined Wigan in a deal worth around £600,000.

The 24-year-old captained the Scottish Premiership club to a historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double last season but has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the League One side.

Saints chairman, Steve Brown, said: "During this transfer window, we have rejected bids for Jason, but Wigan Athletic met our valuation. From a club and, in particular, a financial point of view, it was an offer we could not turn down."

Image: Ali McCann has ended his four-year spell at St Johnstone

McCann, 21, has also left McDiarmid Park after joined Preston in a £1.2m deal - a figure that could rise above £1.75m with add-ons.

The midfielder - who is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland - has agreed a four-year deal at the Lilywhites.

He said: "It's brilliant, it's been such a long day today. I'm just so buzzing to get it all sorted and get it over the line and I just can't wait to get back and get in with the lads next week.

"St Johnstone are a great club. I've been there since I was young so it was difficult leaving because they've done so much for me when I've been growing up, but an opportunity to move down to a club like this is just too much to pass up and I just can't wait to get started."

Dendoncker and MacPherson joins Saints

St Johnstone did add to their squad on deadline day after signing Brighton defender Lars Dendoncker on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Belgian youth international said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me.

"Having won both domestic cups last season, I'm joining St Johnstone on the back of an incredible achievement and I want to go there and create more happy times."

Midfielder Cammy MacPherson also joined the club on loan until the end of the season from St Mirren - who have the option to recall the player in January.

