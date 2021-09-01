Concerns raised over potential coronavirus vaccine certification system for Scottish football fans

Scotland's football authorities have expressed concern about the possibility fans could require coronavirus passports to attend games under new Scottish Government plans.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced during her statement to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday that members will debate and vote for the introduction of "vaccine certification" across the country.

The SNP leader is proposing people should have to show this to "any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance", which would have clear ramifications for entry to several Scottish football matches.

A statement from the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League's Joint Response Group read: "Scottish football is committed to the ongoing collective effort to eradicate the virus and continues to adhere to the strictest protocols even after restrictions were lifted across society.

"Indeed, on Monday the national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, gave a presentation to players and clubs on the clinical facts behind vaccination, to expedite the roll-out within the game.

"Nonetheless, we have today raised concerns on the considerable unintended consequences of implementing a certification process without sufficient time or appropriate IT infrastructure in place.

"We will endeavour to establish full details in the coming days but stress the need to ensure a practical and workable solution for member clubs, their staff and supporters, in particular season ticket holders who bought their tickets in good faith and on the understanding they would be allowed back into the stadium when restrictions were lifted.

"We ask ministers to carefully consider the unintended consequences of certification, especially in such a short timeframe, and request a meeting with Scottish Government to discuss the matter and its implications for clubs prior to a parliamentary vote."