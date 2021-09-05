Jill Ellis: Former USA head coach says FIFA will consider implementing a Women's World Cup every two years

Jill Ellis says that the concept of a bi-annual Women's World Cup will be taken into consideration by FIFA after taking on a new role at world football's governing body.

The former USA head coach Ellis has been appointed as FIFA's lead to the Technical Advisory Group on the future of women's football, with the organisation's president Gianni Infantino saying that she will provide "experience" and a "forward-thinking mindset" in her new role.

Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, is the driving force behind the plans to hold a men's World Cup every two years, and the body is carrying out a feasibility study into the proposal.

Two-time World Cup-winning coach Ellis, who will continue her role with NWSL club San Diego alongside her position at FIFA, is fully aware of the positive impact that triumphing in the greatest competition in women's football can have for a nation, and believes any changes which could help grow the women's game should be explored.

She told Sky Sports News: "On a personal level, I've seen the benefits of a World Cup in terms of spurring growth in our sport.

"I know in this country everything from the attendances at games goes up after there's a bounce, you've got viewership, more sponsorship can be created.

"I certainly recognise that it's a platform which has a great reach and has been instrumental in trying to grow the game.

"I've heard the idea for a few years now about a bi-annual World Cup. Right now what I would say is that I'm open to everything, every initiative and every perspective that can grow the landscape.

"So would that be under consideration? Certainly. But I want to learn more about it, I want to learn more about the perspectives of others who will be sitting at the table as well.

"In terms of the growth of the game, the World Cup for women is the most visible event but there is also a lot of work to be done in terms of every platform that's out there."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes demanded that VAR and goal-line technology be used in the Women's Super League following Beth Mead's controversial offside goal in Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Ellis is sympathetic to Hayes' concerns and also wants the technology available in the men's professional game to be implemented in women's football.

She added: "The men's and women's games are different in many ways, and we will certainly target a trajectory that we believe is going to benefit the women's game.

"We credited FIFA on making sure we had VAR at the Women's World Cup following the first men's World Cup [where it was used] so I think that's important.

"I think part of this group is looking at all the leavers that we can push which can accelerate our game.

"I would agree with Emma, I think we need to have access to all the amenities that are available in our sport to be successful.

"We want a professional environment, we have elite athletes, we have professional coaches and now I think the access to the technology that exists should be in play for sure."