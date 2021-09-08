Robbie Fowler leaves East Bengal by mutual consent after one season with Indian Super League club

Robbie Fowler has left his role as head coach of East Bengal by mutual consent after less than a year in charge of the Indian Super League club.

Fowler was appointed on a two-year contract by East Bengal last October, shortly after the Kolkata side had become the 11th club in Indian football's top tier.

The former Liverpool and England forward oversaw a ninth-placed finish as East Bengal won just three of their 20 matches.

A club statement said: "SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach's contract.

SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract.



We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited.#ThankYouGaffer pic.twitter.com/rcyHo2L125 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

"Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club's first-ever season in the Indian Super League."

East Bengal have confirmed former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel Diaz as Fowler's replacement.

Before joining East Bengal, 46-year-old Fowler had been in charge of Australian side Brisbane Roar, but left the club due to limitations placed on his personal life by the coronavirus pandemic.