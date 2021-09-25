Premier League hits and misses: Man City make statement, Man Utd pay penalty

The pressure was on. Man City's stutter against Southampton last weekend, when they were well below par, had reduced the margin for error. At the start of a potentially defining nine days, Man City went to Chelsea knowing they could not afford to see their title rivals pull away.

The pressure was on, but City delivered. Rather than shirk from the challenge, Pep Guardiola's players seized it and turned it their way.

For an hour, they were utterly dominant over a Chelsea team no other Premier League side has been able to master this season. A Chelsea team City have their own history with, after three straight defeats to Thomas Tuchel's side last season, which culminated in the Champions League final loss.

City camped in Chelsea's half. They refused to give up possession. The hosts at Stamford Bridge survived the first half but were repeatedly forced back. On 53 minutes Gabriel Jesus finally broke the resistance.

A thrilling, end-to-end battle broke out but even then it was City who had the upper hand and perhaps should have extended their winning margin, with Jack Grealish (twice) and Jesus going close to adding a second. Chelsea couldn't manage a single shot on target.

Afterwards Guardiola said the victory would give his players confidence they can defend their title. The win - and the performance - will most likely knock the confidence of some of their rivals, too.

Peter Smith

In Chelsea's three previous Premier League games Thomas Tuchel had made game-changing half-time substitutions.

Against Liverpool, with Reece James just sent off, he sent on N'Golo Kante and inspired his 10 men to a memorable point at Anfield.

Against Aston Villa, he boldly removed new signing Saul Niguez and took control of the midfield battle with Jorginho.

Against Tottenham, Kante was sent on for Mason Mount to give Chelsea greater presence in the middle of the park.

So it was a surprise at Stamford Bridge, after Man City had totally dominated the opening 45 minutes, that Tuchel didn't move again. It wasn't until Chelsea fell behind on 53 minutes that the manager turned to Kai Havertz and took a man out of midfield to go with three in attack in search of an equaliser.

The game opened up dramatically but Chelsea were unable to find the goal they needed.

Afterwards Tuchel said his players should have taken more risks earlier in the game. Perhaps he will feel he should have too.

Peter Smith

Manchester United very nearly got away with one. As was the case in their previous Premier League outing at the London Stadium, there was more late penalty drama, only this time it didn't unfold in their favour.

Bruno Fernandes, United's trusted penalty taker with just a single miss on his record since moving to Old Trafford, stepped up ahead of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo for a pressure stoppage-time penalty. His task? To cancel out Aston Villa's 1-0 lead and rescue a point few would have felt was deserved.

But a combination of the expectancy on his shoulders, and Aston Villa's gamesmanship before the penalty was taken, weighed too heavy on Fernandes, who could not follow in David de Gea's footsteps and failed to deliver the crucial final word in a contest where United were second best.

Fernandes' uncharacteristically woeful attempt from 12 yards, which sailed over the bar and high into the Stretford End, typified another frustrating outing for Manchester United at Old Trafford, where Solskjaer's side have slipped to successive defeats in the League and Carabao Cup.

Perhaps the most alarming aspect to Aston Villa's victory was that Manchester United could have few complaints. Not even an expectant Old Trafford crowd could get a tune out of Solskjaer and his players, who missed a golden opportunity to climb to the summit of the Premier League after Chelsea's defeat to champions Manchester City.

Defeat in their Champions League opener to Young Boys, elimination at the hands of West Ham in the League Cup and now defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League has seen Manchester United's encouraging start to the season unravel. Solskjaer must get a grip fast before it gets out of control.

Jack Wilkinson

Having given Chelsea a run for their money a fortnight ago, and dismantled Everton last weekend, Aston Villa arrived at Old Trafford buoyant and in belief they could end their Old Trafford hoodoo.

Twelve years had passed since Gabriel Agbonlahor headed Villa to victory at United's iconic stadium, their only win in their previous 21 visits to the red half of Manchester.

The platform was there for Dean Smith's side to finally convert a string of encouraging Old Trafford performances into that elusive first victory of his tenure, and Villa delivered just that in assured style.

The victory could and probably should have been secured before the interval, with Villa squandering three gilt-edged chances.

It required Kortney Hause's late header and Bruno Fernandes' dramatic stoppage-time penalty miss to seal the three points but, in the end, it didn't matter how it came. Villa were worthy winners and the Old Trafford drought was over.

Jack Wilkinson

It has been a tough time for Norwich at the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season. They are yet to register a point and on Saturday, there were two glaring errors that cost them.

Firstly, Ozan Kabak's clumsy challenge on Allan saw Everton awarded a penalty after a VAR review. It was a clear, high foot from Kabak - who did not have a happy return to the city of Liverpool - and it was rather a surprise that the VAR official, Lee Mason, took so long to overturn the original decision.

Norwich were improved after the break and had they drawn, you would not have begrudged them a point. But Kenny McLean's sloppy control in midfield allowed Allan and Demarai Gray to combine to set up Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Norwich again architects of their own downfall.

But Norwich were the better side for much of the second half, and should have scored their chances when they came. Mathias Normann forced two leaping saves from Jordan Pickford, while Ben Gibson had a free header that he could not direct goalwards.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke told Sky Sports: "Today, we were much improved in many topics. We're not far from winning something in this game and we were certainly not the worst side. But key moments were against us and that's why we lost this game."

It leaves Norwich without any points yet on their return to the top flight, but they face Burnley next weekend. It will be an absolutely vital game to keep them from being cut further adrift, even at this early stage of the season.

Charlotte Marsh

Jamie Vardy's remarkable journey from Stocksbridge Park Steels to Premier League legend is well enough known. Perhaps not as readily appreciated is his equally impressive longevity.

True, this is only his eighth season in the Premier League. Many others break into the English top flight as a teenager and can only endure the most physically demanding league in the world for a certain amount of time before their bodies don't allow them to continue.

Vardy also stepped down from his international career after only 26 games, potentially giving him more mileage as a top-level club player. But he had to battle tirelessly on his way to the top - the lower leagues of England are hardly renowned for being soft.

Aged 34, he's still doing the business. For comparison, at the same age Dwight Yorke, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen - three of the only 17 players to have scored more Premier League goals - were at Sydney FC, North Queensland Fury and retired, respectively.

Vardy's two goals against Burnley took three touches. First goal, he doesn't even need to look up. He knows where the goal is. Bang, bottom corner. Second goal, one touch around England goalkeeper Nick Pope, one to shoot with his weaker left foot and he's celebrating before it crosses the line.

Max Mathews