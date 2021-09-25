Watford 1-1 Newcastle: Ismaila Sarr cancels out Sean Longstaff opener as Toon remain winless

Newcastle remain without a win this season after a breathless 1-1 draw with Watford, who had a 89th-minute goal ruled out by VAR.

Playing in the backdrop of "We want Brucie out" chants from the away end, in reference to their under-pressure manager Steve Bruce, Newcastle took a deserved lead when Scott Longstaff's effort squirmed through the gloves of Ben Foster on 23 minutes.

Newcastle went onto register 20 shots on goal but could not put Watford away as the Hornets stayed in the game. The equaliser came with 18 minutes to play when Ismalia Sarr turned home at the back post following Josh King's flick-on from a corner.

Vicarage Road then erupted with one minute to go when King fired home from close range but referee Jarred Gillett - the first overseas official to referee a Premier League game - was instructed to disallow the goal by VAR for offside.

Both teams could have landed maximum points in injury-time but Jacob Murphy spurned a glorious one-on-one chance with Foster before Joao Pedro was inches away from connecting with a cross from the resulting counter-attack by Watford.

Player ratings Watford: Foster (6), Femenia (6), Troost-Ekong (5), Cathcart (5), Rose (7), Kucka (6), Sissoko (6), Sarr (8), Cleverley (6), Dennis (7), King (7)



Subs: Tufan (6), Etebo (6), Pedro (6), Ngakia (6)



Newcastle: Darlow (8), Manquillo (7), Fernandez (6), Clark (7), Ritchie (7), Almiron (7), Hayden (6), S Longstaff (7), Willock (8), Joelinton (7), Saint-Maximin (7)



Subs: Murphy (5), Gayle (6)



Man of the match: Joe Willock

How a frantic encounter ended level...

Watford, traditionally, have a very strong record over Newcastle with the Toon failing to win at Vicarage Road in their last 10 visits.

They were almost behind inside two minutes as Karl Darlow was called into action when Watford broke down the right, with King playing in Emmanuel Dennis - who took a shot from a tight angle but saw it blocked by the 'keeper.

That early chance set the tone for a full-throttle game with Gillett awarding seven yellow cards on his maiden Premier League game in charge.

Newcastle rode Watford's early pressure and settled nicely into the game.

With 24 minutes gone, they were in front. The ball was played to Longstaff from Allan Saint-Maximin, before he curled a shot from 20 yards into the top left-hand corner, past Foster's outstretched hands. Not one the experienced goalkeeper will want to see again.

Just before the break, Newcastle had an ideal opportunity to double their advantage as Saint-Maximin was played through in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, he tried to round Foster but the defence were able to get back, and although he found Longstaff, the goalscorer fired over the bar with the goal gaping.

Newcastle seemed firmly in control of the game, despite the negativity towards their manager from the stands. Foster was forced into a double save on 65 minutes, first to deny Miguel Almiron from range, and then from Joelinton's follow-up. The chances kept coming as Joe Willock was denied after he was played in by Saint-Maximin.

However, the visitors were unable to make their possession count, and Watford found the equaliser in the 72nd minute.

A corner was flicked on by King to the back post, where Sarr was unmarked and able to head the ball past Darlow.

Newcastle remained in the mood for maximum points and Ciaran Clark really should have hit the target from eight yards but managed to head a Matt Ritchie cross wide of the post.

Watford's smash-and-grab victory looked to have been completed on 87 minutes when King put the ball in the back of the net after Moussa Sissoko's parried shot found the Hornets number seven, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

It sparked a frantic last few minutes with substitute Murphy racing through on goal but overcomplicating his chipped finish before one last cross flew into the Newcastle box and Pedro somehow failed to convert as the game finished all-square.

Image: Star man: Joe Willock

After scoring in each of his last seven Premier League appearance of last season, many will be wondering whether the decision to sign Willock was a necessary one in the summer. However, his performance in this one shows he's more than just a goalscorer. The former Arsenal man gives Newcastle so much energy from midfield. Watford couldn't get to grips with his clever runs from deep as he linked well with Saint-Maximin. His tenacity and quality deserved more than his four shots on goal merited.

What the managers said

Watford boss Xisco Munoz: "The first thing is that I'm a little bit disappointed about the performance, I think our team is more ready to have a consistent game, more solid in defence, more aggressive in offence.

"I think that was not our best first half but in the second half we tried to win the game - but I need this ambition for all of the game, not just 20 minutes.

"I think we can't give very important chances to the opponent because in the Premier League sometimes you lose like this."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "You can't dominate like we did and only be 1-0 up. The game should be over. And we nearly got punished. Watford always had some part in the game and in the last 10 minutes they caused us problems but overall we were by far the better team.

"Both teams wanted to win it and we know how crucial it is to get our first win. We went all out for it. It's disappointing we didn't get it. We've got the makings of a half decent team and we've got to remember that.

"When you are up against it, you have to see it through. All I'm trying to concentrate on is the team and how I can affect a match. I've got to try and ignore everything else. It's not very pleasing, I understand their frustrations but I'm not walking away."

Opta stats

Newcastle are the first team to fail to win any of their first six games of a Premier League season on as many as six different occasions (D3 L3), with the Magpies also doing so in 1999-00, 2003-04, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Newcastle mustered 20 shots against Watford, their most in an away Premier League game since attempting 21 at Sunderland in October 2015.

Saint-Maximin has registered a goal or an assist in four consecutive appearances (2 goals, 2 assists) for the first time in his career in Europe's big five leagues.

Sarr has netted eight goals in last 11 league appearances for Watford, after bagging 14 in all of his previous 62 for the club.

Leeds host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday October 2 at 3pm, while Newcastle travel to Wolves next Saturday.