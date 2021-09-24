Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Jamie Vardy's double rescues point for Foxes after unfortunate own goal

Jamie Vardy scored a fine brace to atone for his own goal and salvage a 2-2 draw against Burnley at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy flicked a header into his own net from an inswinging Ashley Westwood corner, but made amends at the other end, firing Youri Tielemans' through ball past Nick Pope from the edge of the box.

New signing Maxwel Cornet quickly restored the Burnley lead, volleying home confidently from Matej Vydra's floated centre, before limping off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Image: Veteran striker Vardy rounded Nick Pope before sliding the ball into an empty net

With five minutes left, Vardy rounded Nick Pope and slid the ball in to an empty net.

Former Leicester striker Chris Wood thought he had the final say, heading in with almost the last touch of the game - but VAR disallowed it for a tight but correct offside.

Player Ratings Home Team: Schmeichel 6, Pereira 5, Soyuncu 6, Vestergaard 5, Bertrand 6, Ndidi 6, Tielemans 7, Soumare 6, Lookman 7, Barnes 7, Vardy 8.



Subs: Castagne 6, Iheanacho 7, Maddison N/A.



Away Team: Pope 6, Lowton 7, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6, McNeil 6, Westwood 7, Brownhill 7, Cornet 8, Wood 7, Vydra 8.



Subs: Gudmundsson 6, Barnes 6, Lennon N/A.



Man of the match: Vardy.

Razor-sharp Vardy salvages Leicester point

Both sides started well, with every player brought in for this match making a quick impact. Leicester's Ademola Lookman, in for the dropped James Maddison, fizzed a low cross to Harvey Barnes, but with his shot goalbound, Matt Lowton made a superb sliding block.

The recalled Vydra, buzzing around up front for Burnley, drew a yellow card from Yannik Vestergaard and Cornet, on his first Premier League start, was lively and inventive in possession.

Image: Chris Wood nodded home in stoppage time but it was disallowed by VAR for offside

Team news James Maddison was dropped for Ademola Lookman in the Foxes' only change

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet made his first Premier League start after several impressive cameos

Matej Vydra replaced Ashley Barnes up front in the second and final change for Sean Dyche's side

Around 10 minutes in, Ivory Coast international Cornet played a cute one-two with Westwood, winning a corner. Westwood sent in a wicked inswinger and Vardy, feeling he had to get something on it, could only flick his near-post header past helpless team-mate Kasper Schmeichel.

After another fantastic block from Lowton prevented Vardy equalising from Ricardo Pereira's cross, he cancelled out his own goal, running onto a slide-rule Tielemans pass and angling the ball back across Pope after referee Chris Kavanagh played a clever advantage.

Just three minutes later the visitors had the lead again. Vydra held off giant Foxes centre-half Vestergaard and stood up a curling cross to the back post. Cornet swung with his weaker right foot and made a sweet connection, thumping it past Schmeichel.

Image: Vardy had earlier scored an own goal, flicking on a Burnley corner

The pair clashed at the end of the half, with the 24-year-old booked for wasting time, coming back on to the pitch to be treated by the physios as Leicester looked to play on, drawing a furious, finger-jabbing reaction from the Foxes captain.

In the second half, clear-cut chances were at a premium, with Leicester making several attacking substitutions to open up a resolute Burnley defence, who were throwing themselves in front of every shot as if their lives depended on it.

As time ticked away, with the visitors determined to prolong every pause in play, it appeared Leicester would dominate but not find the breakthrough. The razor-sharp Vardy put paid to that.

Image: Maxwel Cornet enjoyed a memorable first Premier League start for Burnley

He raced onto Kelechi Iheanacho's through ball, rounded Pope with a deft touch of his right foot, and rolled it into an empty net with devastating pinpoint accuracy on his left.

There was still time for a dramatic late VAR intervention, Wood nodding past Schmeichel after two flick-ons and celebrating in front of the fans of his former club, but the lines were drawn and the New Zealander was denied a stoppage-time winner.

Both sides wanted and could have had three points - but both will have to make do with one.

Image: Ademola Lookman was lively throughout after replacing James Maddison

Up next, Leicester travel to Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday before a Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Burnley host bottom side Norwich at Turf Moor on Saturday.