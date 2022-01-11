EFL live on Sky: February scheduled confirmed with 16 Championship games

Sky Sports has announced 16 more Sky Bet EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Football throughout February.

February sees the real start of the Championship run-in, as sides jostle for promotion, play-offs and to avoid relegation, and Sky Sports will bring you all the big games at both ends of the table.

The first weekend of February sees Birmingham host Sheffield United on Friday 4, while the next day it's Swansea vs promotion-chasing Blackburn in a Saturday evening kick-off.

14 more games follow throughout the month throughout five rounds of games in the second tier...

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports Football

January

Sat 15: Luton vs Bournemouth (12.30pm)

Sun 16: Hull vs Stoke (12pm)

Sat 22: Nottingham Forest vs Derby (12.30pm)

Mon 24: Blackburn vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

Fri 28: Huddersfield vs Stoke (7.45pm)

Sat 29: Peterborough vs Sheffield United (5.30pm)

Sun 30: Derby vs Birmingham (1.30pm), Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest (4pm)

Mon 31: Portsmouth vs Charlton, L1 (7.45pm)

February

Fri 4: Birmingham vs Sheffield United (7.45pm)

Sat 5: Swansea vs Blackburn (5.30pm)

Tues 8: Derby vs Hull (7.45pm)

Wed 9: Preston vs Huddersfield (7.45pm), Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Sat 12: Huddersfield vs Sheffield United (12.30pm), Barnsley vs QPR (8pm)

Sun 13: Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham (12pm)

Mon 14: West Brom vs Blackburn (8pm)

Fri 18: Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Sat 19: Fulham vs Huddersfield (12.30pm)

Tues 22: Middlesbrough vs West Brom (7.45pm), Swansea vs Bournemouth (7.45pm)

Wed 23: Sheffield United vs Blackburn (7.45pm)

Sat 26: Blackburn vs QPR (12.30pm)

Mon 28: West Brom vs Swansea (8pm)