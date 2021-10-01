Angel Gomes and Levi Samuels Colwill among players included in England U21 squad to face Slovenia and Andorra

Former Manchester United forward Angel Gomes has been included in the England U21 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Slovenia and Andorra.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Ligue 1 side Lille, is uncapped at U21 level but has previously featured for the U20s, U19s, U18s, U17s and U16s.

He spent last season on loan at Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista and is included as part of a 23-man squad by England U21 boss Lee Carsley.

Image: On-loan Huddersfield defender Levi Samuels Colwill earns a second England U21s call-up

Earning a second call-up to the U21s is Huddersfield's 18-year-old on-loan Chelsea defender Levi Samuels Colwill who, like Gomes, has experience of playing at younger age group level.

Conor Gallagher's impressive form for Crystal Palace sees him included, alongside Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Arsenal duo Folarin Balogun and Emile Smith Rowe.

Tottenham's Oliver Skipp, Southampton's Valentino Livramento, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Leicester's Luke Thomas and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey are also all part of Carsley's plans.

England U21's qualification for the 2023 U21 Euros got off to a winning start last month with a 2-0 win over Kosovo at Stadium MK.

The Young Lions now face a pair of trips to Slovenia, on October 7, and Andorra on October 11.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke), Etienne Green (St Etienne), Josh Griffiths (Lincoln).

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Levi Samuels Colwill (Huddersfield), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht), Valentino Livramento (Southampton), Luke Thomas (Leicester).

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Hamburg), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), James Garner (Nottingham Forest), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham).

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal).