Serge Aurier: Former Tottenham right-back set to sign for Villarreal on initial one-year contract

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is set to sign for Villarreal.
The Ivory Coast international has agreed an initial one-year deal, with an option of two further years, after completing a medical on Monday.
The 28-year-old right-back will again link up with his former manager at Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery.
Aurier signed with a new agent in the summer - the former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev - after being unable to secure a move away from Spurs in several transfer windows.
Aurier and Spurs agreed to mutually terminate his contract in August with one year left, after they brought in right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona.
Aurier will compete for a spot with former Tottenham team-mate Juan Foyth, who signed permanently for Villarreal in the summer following a successful loan spell last season which ended with the La Liga side beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.