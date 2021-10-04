Serge Aurier: Former Tottenham right-back set to sign for Villarreal on initial one-year contract

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is set to sign for Villarreal.

The Ivory Coast international has agreed an initial one-year deal, with an option of two further years, after completing a medical on Monday.

The 28-year-old right-back will again link up with his former manager at Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery.

Aurier signed with a new agent in the summer - the former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev - after being unable to secure a move away from Spurs in several transfer windows.

Aurier and Spurs agreed to mutually terminate his contract in August with one year left, after they brought in right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

Aurier will compete for a spot with former Tottenham team-mate Juan Foyth, who signed permanently for Villarreal in the summer following a successful loan spell last season which ended with the La Liga side beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.