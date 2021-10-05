Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea have most valuable squads in Europe, Liverpool rank sixth

Which clubs possess the most valuable squads in Europe? A new study has ranked all 98 teams from the top five leagues...

Manchester City have the most valuable squad in Europe with an estimated price tag of £1.1bn and narrowly edge Manchester United's valuation of £1.04bn, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

A recent study also found the two clubs have invested the most cash to bolster ranks, splashing in the region of £926m and £887m on current rosters, respectively.

Chelsea trail the Manchester clubs for current value at £809m, but pip Barcelona (£766m), Bayern Munich (£761m) and Liverpool (£742m).

Image: PSG forward Lionel Messi is now valued at around £50m, according to CIES Football Observatory

European powerhouses Real Madrid (£723m), Paris Saint-Germain (£691m), Borussia Dortmund (£587m) and Atletico Madrid (£566m) complete the top 10.

Premier League trio Tottenham (£486m), Arsenal (£481m) and Leicester (£410m) all feature in the top 20, while West Ham (£288m), Aston Villa (£284m), Everton (£279m) and Wolves (£253m) make the top 30.

The value of Premier League squads combined weighs in at a staggering £7.6bn - substantially more than La Liga (£4.5bn), Bundesliga (£3.9bn), Serie A (£3.8bn) and Ligue 1 (£2.9bn).