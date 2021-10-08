Scott Parker and Ben Brereton Diaz win Sky Bet Championship September awards

Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

A summer away with Chile appears to have given Brereton Diaz the missing piece to his game. Six goals, including a hat-trick against Cardiff, and an assist were claimed with a willingness to beat defenders and add a flourish to his finishing.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray said: "Ben's contribution last month, and during the start to the season as a whole, has been a real bonus to the team, especially with the loss of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott, who scored the bulk of the goals for us last season.

"Somebody needed to step up and I think Ben Brereton has done just that. We haven't altered his position, he's not playing right down the middle, he's coming in off the left-hand side and he's shown how potent he can be by coming in onto his right foot and getting in the six-yard box and scoring lots of different types of goals.

"He's scored some headers, he's bent a few in on his right foot, he's scored some tap-ins, he's scored some penalties, he's done very well and hopefully when he returns from the international break he can keep it going."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "More players may well be checking their family trees for whatever heritage they can find at this rate, such is the form Ben Brereton Diaz has found since making his international debut for Chile!

"Never previously considered a prolific goal threat, he's added a ruthless streak to his game this season, contributing to Blackburn's overall assault on the Championship with six goals in September."

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September.

In itself, 13 points from five unbeaten games is impressive enough. What is more so is that Bournemouth only fired in patches in September. Parker has added a steely determination to a side which already had flair in abundance.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "The Cherries are the consistent class of the Championship at the moment and, under Scott Parker's guidance, there's no massive bumps in the road in sight.

"Bournemouth have seemingly taken on Parker's attributes from his playing days, adding a gritty unwillingness to lose, no matter the opposition or the challenge they pose, allied with the poise and guile he displayed at crucial moments."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Cole Stockton, Morecambe

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for September.

The 27-year-old is almost unplayable for League One defenders right now. Aggressive, powerful and composed. Among his five goals and an assist was an audacious 40-yard lob against Wimbledon and a lashed shot on the turn against Lincoln.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson said: "It is fantastic and he can be very proud of his achievements, five goals in a month and the goal against AFC Wimbledon for me is Goal of the Season already.

"If anyone outside of Morecambe had have scored it or if Ronaldo would have scored it, we would be talking about it for months. He has been fantastic for us over the last two months and I don't think it's very often that Morecambe would have had a player that has won an award like he has twice in a row.

Stockton said: "I am absolutely delighted to be awarded this again, like I said on my last interview I have to go out and try to do it again but it is lovely to be recognised.

"I am full of confidence and once you get the first couple of goals off your shoulders it is just about keeping that belief in yourself, and I know I am going to get those chances. The step up to League One was always going to be a test but I feel comfortable, I don't feel out of place at all.

"I have said it in previous interviews I come through at this level, I know it was a long time ago but like I say, no centre-half will like the battles that I will give them.

"Once you have the eye for goal and have that confidence within yourself, it is just about sticking with it and believing in yourself that you are going to score."

Manager: Liam Manning, MK Dons

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for September.

A chaotic start to the season which saw Russell Martin leave and Manning arrive after it had started has settled into a smooth transition. Manning's calm, possession-based style won 11 points from five unbeaten September games.

Manning said: "It's an honour and a privilege to win this award but it's important for me to highlight that this is a collective effort - this award is for everybody at MK Dons.

"Our form and success in September was a result of everyone's hard work - the support staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare the players to go out and perform and, ultimately, the players themselves for producing the performances.

"It's been a really good start to the season for us but there is still a long way to go - we have to keep pushing and fighting to sustain our level of performance and continue producing results for the football club."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "It's never easy taking a job in the circumstances Liam Manning encountered, but the 36-year-old hasn't been even briefly fazed, as he's quickly settled into life as the big boss at Stadium: MK.

"What could have been a disastrous start to the season has turned into a strong run of early form, with MK Dons unbeaten in September, while picking up a useful 11 points, a magnificent effort."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Nicky Cadden, Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers winger Nicky Cadden has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for September.

Cadden said: "It's been a great month for me personally - and I am really delighted with the achievement. We've had a great start so far, so hopefully we can keep that going now.

"Our early success has been a team effort. They're all coming up with some unbelievable stats - so we need to stay level-headed and remain consistent now."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Forest Green remarkably kept their opponents goalless in September and whilst defending is one part of a wing back's job description, Nicky Cadden also highlighted the offensive side of his game.

"So as well as staying rock solid at the back, Cadden was routinely involved in Rovers' best attacks throughout the month, contributing four goal involvements and creating general chaos across League Two defences."

Manager: Darrell Clarke, Port Vale

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for September

The springtime revival under Clarke saw Vale win eight games out of nine. Could another run be on the way after a slow start to the new campaign burst into life last month with nine points out of 12 and three successive victories?

Clarke said: "I'm delighted to win the award, it's been a great collective effort from everyone involved in the club, the supporters, the owners, the backroom team and the players, so delighted to achieve this personal accolade."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "The Valiants didn't kick off the 2021 season with the gusto they would have wanted, but they looked rejuvenated in September under the stewardship of Darrell Clarke.

"After a high-scoring defeat to Rochdale, Port Vale seemed to turn a corner, picking up three straight September victories to kick off an impressive run of wins that is yet to come to an end."