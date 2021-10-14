Baroness Sue Campbell hails 'ambitious plan' to improve disability football as FA launches Football Your Way

Baroness Sue Campbell believes the Football Association is "driving change" after announcing a new three-year plan to improve disability football opportunities in England.

The 'Football Your Way' initiative has been implemented to give disabled people better access to play football.

Running from 2021 to 2024, the plan is to increase participation from grassroots to elite level.

It will also work to create a more diverse workforce within the FA itself as Campbell, the organisation's director of women's football, hailed the new scheme.

"It is a very ambitious plan," she said.

"It is a plan which stretches from participation all the way through the elite end, it is one that everyone in the FA, all the different divisions, are committed to.

"This isn't just a group of pioneers now, it is the Football Association, as an organisation, driving change."

Football Your Way revealed its "seven pillars of focus" on their website.

Those pillars are: 'Our People and FA Culture', 'Participation', 'Talent Pathway', 'National Teams', 'Coach Development', 'Marketing and Communications' and 'Partnerships' - as the FA shared how it aims to help develop, improve and raise awareness of disability football in England.

