Bruno Fernandes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd midfielder could be a doubt for Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Bruno Fernandes could be a fitness doubt for Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

​​​​Portugal playmaker Fernandes is among several United players feeling the effects of a bruising midweek Champions League contest with Atalanta, which Solskjaer's side won 3-2 after being 2-0 down at half-time.

"Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises," Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We do have two or three from that game. Bruno might be one of them that is a doubt, but he's doing everything he can to be ready."

Manchester United

Liverpool Sunday 24th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Fred and Marcus Rashford also picked up knocks against Atalanta, with the latter forced off by a dead leg after scoring United's first goal in the comeback victory.

Solskjaer said: "It was a great effort towards the end of course - a great comeback and a great Champions League night.

"We have some knocks and bruises. But it's still Friday, the game's on Sunday, and we will give everyone time. Today [in training], we didn't have everyone, but let's see Sunday.

"I hope I can pick from a fully-fit squad. It might be that I'm without two or three."

Listen to Jamie Carragher's big Man Utd-Liverpool preview in the latest Essential Football Podcast

While Wednesday's win put United top of their Champions League group, Solskjaer's side have taken only one point from the last nine in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten side in the division and continued their fine form by winning 3-2 at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Solskjaer said: "A performance needs to consist of 90-plus minutes of attacking and defending, and when you play a team the level of Liverpool you have to be compact and aggressive as a team.

"You have to go out there and give every single drop of nous, knowledge, strong mindset and physical energy.

"It's going to take everything to get a result against the best teams in the world and Liverpool are one of those. They are one of the teams we are trying to chase because what they have done in the last four years is something we are striving towards."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher pick their combined teams on MNF

Follow Man Utd vs Liverpool on Sky Sports

Follow all the build-up to Manchester United vs Liverpool across Sky Sports News and Sky Sports' digital platforms, including exclusive interviews and expert insight.

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm on Super Sunday, following West Ham vs Tottenham; kick-off 4.30pm. David Jones will be joined by Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp in the studio, with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on the gantry with Martin Tyler for co-commentary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their Super Sunday clash, take a look at some of the most dramatic dismissals when Manchester United have faced Liverpool in the Premier League

You can also follow all the action from Old Trafford across our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including in-game clips and free match highlights shortly after full-time.

Watch all the post-match analysis and interviews on Sky Sports Premier League, plus read the latest features, pundit and manager reaction on SkySports.com and app.