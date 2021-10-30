Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: West Ham travel to Tottenham, Brentford host Chelsea

Liverpool host Leicester and League One side Sunderland travel to Arsenal in other ties; West Ham knocked out holders Manchester City to progress to the last eight; Carabao Cup quarter-finals to take place on December 21 and 22

Image: West Ham knocked out Carabao Cup holders Manchester City on Wednesday

West Ham will travel to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while another London derby sees Brentford host Chelsea.

Liverpool will play Leicester in another all-Premier League tie and Arsenal have been drawn at home to League One side Sunderland in the round's other fixture.

Seven Premier League sides made it through to the last eight of the tournament in midweek, with League One Sunderland completing the line-up after a penalty shootout win over Championship team QPR.

Image: Chelsea overcame Southampton on penalties to progress to the last eight, where they will face west London rivals Brentford

Sunderland, Arsenal and Chelsea all booked their spot in the next round on Tuesday before Brentford, Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Leicester joined them the following evening.

West Ham ended Manchester City's hopes of winning the competition for a fifth consecutive time by beating the holders on penalties.

Highlights from the Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie between West Ham and Manchester City

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Tottenham vs West Ham

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Brentford vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Leicester

Carabao Cup 2021/22 schedule

  • Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22
  • Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12
  • Final: February 27
