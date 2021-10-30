Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: West Ham travel to Tottenham, Brentford host Chelsea

West Ham will travel to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while another London derby sees Brentford host Chelsea.
Liverpool will play Leicester in another all-Premier League tie and Arsenal have been drawn at home to League One side Sunderland in the round's other fixture.
Seven Premier League sides made it through to the last eight of the tournament in midweek, with League One Sunderland completing the line-up after a penalty shootout win over Championship team QPR.
Sunderland, Arsenal and Chelsea all booked their spot in the next round on Tuesday before Brentford, Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Leicester joined them the following evening.
West Ham ended Manchester City's hopes of winning the competition for a fifth consecutive time by beating the holders on penalties.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw
Tottenham vs West Ham
Arsenal vs Sunderland
Brentford vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Leicester
Carabao Cup 2021/22 schedule
- Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22
- Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12
- Final: February 27