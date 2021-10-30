Jeff Stelling: Soccer Saturday presenter to leave show at the end of the season

Jeff to stand down after over 25 years at the helm of Soccer Saturday; "It is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world," announces Jeff

Saturday 30 October 2021 14:48, UK

Jeff Stelling will leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season, saying "it is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world".

Jeff made his announcement live on air during this weekend's Soccer Saturday - the Sky Sports show he has helped make a fixture for football fans in the UK for over 25 years as its award-winning presenter.

"I have come to the incredibly difficult decision that this will be my last season," said Jeff.

"This is my decision - there has been no pressure. Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always have been.

"I am not intending to retire but it is time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world."

