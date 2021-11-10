Portugal's Bernardo Silva out of World Cup qualifier vs Republic of Ireland due to injury

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland due to "muscle issues".

Silva, who has been in terrific form for his club Manchester City this season and was instrumental in their Premier League derby win against rivals United at the weekend, missed training on Monday and Tuesday.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos expects the 27-year-old to return for Sunday's crucial match against Group A leaders Serbia, who are one point ahead of Portugal with a game in hand.

"I don't count on him. He has muscle complaints. I don't think he has the conditions to go to this game. We think he will be okay for Serbia," said Santos.

"He arrived tired, complaining, he has many games on him, and couldn't go to training, but he's recovering well and we hope and we believe he'll be able to play here with Serbia."

Have Portugal learned their lesson?

Santos has warned Portugal they need to be more ruthless if they are to avoid the need for late heroics when they meet the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

The sides reconvene at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening, two months after Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue of the former European champions with a late double to snatch a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory at the Estadio Algarve.

Ronaldo had earlier missed a penalty and seen his side fail to make the most of the pressure they exerted before defender John Egan gave the visitors a shock lead, and head coach Santos admits his players need to learn from an eventful evening in Faro.

He said: "After 15, 20 minutes, we could have been winning 2-0. We missed a penalty and hit the post - we had a lot of opportunities and if we had taken them in the first 20 minutes, we wouldn't have reached that stage of the match at a disadvantage.

"What is important to draw from that match is what happened in between hitting the post and the end of the first half. We lost the balance of the game, we were drawn into a game that suited Ireland better.

"That is the lesson we need to learn."

Big decisions ahead for Santos

Win, lose or draw in Dublin, Portugal will head into Sunday's final qualifier at home to Serbia with their destiny in their own hands.

They arrived sitting in second place in Group A by a point, but having played a game fewer than the Serbians and also boasting a better goal difference, which means even a draw at the Aviva will put them top ahead of the crunch clash in Lisbon.

To that end, Santos faces a series of big decisions with no fewer than six men - Joao Cancelo, Joao Palhinha, Diogo Jota, Renato Sanches, Ruben Dias and Jose Fonte - on yellow cards and in danger of missing the decider.

Asked about the situation, Santos said: "The most important match is with Ireland. Saving some players, it cannot be analysed just like that.

"First of all, I have confidence in all the players. Those who play against Ireland will play because I trust them fully.

"My players will play full-out and dispute every ball, I have no doubts. But when you know a yellow card will stop you from playing in the next match, subconsciously it can condition you in a way."