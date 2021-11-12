Steve Morison named Cardiff manager for remainder of 2021/22 Championship season

Steve Morison has been appointed manager of Championship club Cardiff on a deal until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 38-year-old had already been in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Mick McCarthy in October, having previously coached Cardiff's U23s.

Since Morison's promotion, Cardiff arrested a run of eight successive defeats to take four points from a possible nine during his temporary spell in the dugout, including a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield before the international break.

#CardiffCity is pleased to confirm that Steve Morison has been appointed as First Team Manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.#CityAsOne — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) November 12, 2021

Former striker Morison - best known for his three spells as a player with Millwall - will be assisted by Tom Ramasut, while former Cardiff captain Mark Hudson, who has previously been on the Huddersfield coaching staff, arrives as first-team coach.

Image: Former Cardiff captain Mark Hudson has been named first-team coach

Discussing the appointment, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: "I have been encouraged by the team's improved performances over the past three games, with the adoption of a more attractive and progressive style of football.

"What's more, I think that the excellent work done by Steve and Tom at U23 level this season puts them in the very best position to help develop a talented crop of young players emerging at senior level.

"I'm also very pleased that Mark is returning to the club as part of the coaching set-up.

"A healthy finish in the Championship this season is, of course, of paramount importance.

"A review of the side's progress will be undertaken at the end of the campaign."

Cardiff currently sit 20th, three points above the Championship relegation zone, ahead of a trip to Preston on November 20.