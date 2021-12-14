FIFA FIFPRO World XI: Mohamed Salah misses out on 23-man shortlist as 10 Premier League players included

Ten Premier League players have made this year's 23-man FIFA FIFPRO World XI shortlist, but there is no place for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker is included along with Trent Alexander-Arnold - the only English player named - but there is no place for team-mate Salah despite his impressive form in 2021.

Chelsea lead the way in terms of Premier League representation with four players in Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

⭐️ Here are the 23 nominees for the 2021 Men's FIFA FIFPRO #World11!



The winners will be announced on 17.01.2022.



By the players, for the players.

Image: Jorginho is one of four Chelsea players on the 23-man shortlist

Manchester United are represented by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, while Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne make up the Premier League contingent.

Paris Saint-Germain trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are named along with team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Barcelona also have four players on the shortlist in Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Jordi Alba and Dani Alves.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, and Real Madrid pair Karim Benzema and David Alaba complete the 23-man group.

FIFPRO and FIFA ask professional footballers to vote for the World XI by requesting them to pick their best three players during the 2020/2021 season.

Image: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are included

For the first time in 17 years, the shortlist has been reduced from 55 to 23 players in an attempt to resemble a real-life squad.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes in their position will be selected for the World XI next month, with the final spot assigned to the remaining outfield player with the next highest number of votes.

The World XI will be announced during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on January 17 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Men's World XI shortlist

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Five Chelsea Women stars on World XI shortlist

It's been a good day for Chelsea after five of the club's players also made the women's World XI shortlist.

Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and captain Magdalena Eriksson were all included following the side's first appearance in the Women's Champions League final.

⭐️ Here are the 23 nominees for the 2021 Women's FIFA FIFPRO #World11!



The winners will be announced on 17.01.2022.



By the players, for the players.

Bright and Harder are aiming to make the World XI for the second consecutive year, while Manchester City's Lucy Bronze - the current holder of the Best FIFA Women's Player award - has also been shortlisted.

The women's World XI will also be announced during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony next month.

Image: Chelsea's Millie Bright is aiming to make the World XI for the second consecutive year

Women's World XI shortlist

Goalkeepers: Laura Benkarth (Bayern Munich), Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Image: Manchester City's Lucy Bronze is the current holder of the Best FIFA Women's Player award

Midfielders: Estefania Banini (Levante/Atletico Madrid), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards: Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Marta (Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Alex Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave), Gabrielle Onguene (CSKA Moscow), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)