Jamie Vardy's American soccer club Rochester New York FC appoint Bruno Baltazar as club's first head coach since relaunching

Jamie Vardy's American soccer club, Rochester New York FC, have appointed Bruno Baltazar as the club's first head coach since relaunching for the upcoming 2022 season.

Baltazar is the former assistant manager at Nottingham Forest and will lead the side in the new MLS Next Pro league.

The 36-year-old worked alongside Sabri Lamouchi at the City Ground for a year, until the coaching staff were sacked in October 2020.

Baltazar has also managed in Portugal, and in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia, where he helped the team win the championship and qualify for the Champions League. He has also managed in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

Vardy said: "As a group, we were extremely impressed with Bruno's presentation, which outlined his coaching philosophy - something that was in sync with the club's own vision and style of play."

Guilherme Ramos, who was also previously part of the backroom team at Nottingham Forest, joins Baltazar as Rochester New York FC assistant head coach.

Image: Jamie Vardy is a co-owner of Rochester New York FC (photo: @rochesterrhinos)

Vardy bought a minority stake in Rochester NY FC in June and became the club's co-owner alongside the Dworkin family, who have been at the helm since 2016 and also part-own the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

The new MLS Next Pro league has been set up by Major League Soccer to create a pathway of talent through to the top division, with every team bar the independent Rochester New York FC affiliated to an MLS franchise.

The inaugural season is set to get underway early next year.

