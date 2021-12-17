Robert Lewansowki and Thomas Muller reach milestones in Bayern Munich win against Wolfsburg - European round-up

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal and an assist as the champions crushed Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday to go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski also broke the record for most league goals in a calendar year three minutes from the end, volleying in his 43rd for 2021 to better Gerd Mueller's 42-goal run from 1972.

Mueller opened the scoring, tapping in on the rebound in the seventh minute after 'keeper Koen Casteels had palmed a Serge Gnabry shot into his path.

He then set up Dayot Upamecano with a clever chip to head in their second goal in the 57th minute, before Leroy Sane curled a superb shot into the top far corner two minutes later to put the game to bed.

Image: Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Jamal Musiala after scoring Bayern Munich's fourth goal

Lewandowski was desperate to end the year on a high after missing out on the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, but first fired over the bar in the 66th minute and was then denied at point-blank range by Casteels with a superb piece of goalkeeping.

But he did not miss from close range in the 87th minute to hand toothless Wolfsburg their fourth consecutive league loss and their seventh straight defeat in all competitions.

Image: Bayern Munich celebrate after Dayot Upamecano's goal

Bayern - chasing a record-extending 10th straight league crown - are on 43 points, with Borussia Dortmund, in second place on 34 points, travelling to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The Bundesliga will break for three weeks and then resume on January 7.

Serie A - Inter thrash Salernitana

Image: Ivan Perisic scored early on for Inter Milan

Inter Milan notched a sixth consecutive Serie A victory by thrashing bottom side Salernitana 5-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the standings to four points.

Ivan Perisic headed in the opener before Denzel Dumfries smashed in a second before the break, marking the first time in Inter's history that they have reached 100 Serie A goals in a single calendar year.

Alexis Sanchez fired in a third before substitutes Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini completed the rout to leave the hosts bottom of the table with eight points.

Inter are top with 43 points, four clear of AC Milan in second, who play Napoli on Sunday evening.

Elsewere, Lazio beat Genoa 3-1 with goals from Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni.

La Liga - Aspas return to guide Celta to victory

Image: Santi Mina scored inside three minutes for Celta Vigo

Back after missing two matches, Iago Aspas scored and played a part in two more goals to lead Celta Vigo to a 3-1 win over Espanyol.

The veteran striker, who missed one game because of suspension and another because of injury, set up Santi Mina to open the scoring three minutes after kick-off.

Aspas doubled the advantage two minutes after half-time when he curled a shot around two defenders and goalkeeper Diego Lopez before the ball went in off the post. It was Aspas' eighth goal of the season.

Substitute Denis Surez added a third in the 82nd minute after Aspas started a counter-attack before playing the ball wide for Hugo Mallo to assist Suarez.

Loren Moron lobbed in Espanyol's only goal with an audacious strike from near the centre line in stoppage time that caught goalkeeper Matias Dituro out of position.