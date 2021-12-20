Newcastle granted permission to speak to Brighton's Dan Ashworth about sporting director role

Newcastle have been given permission to speak to Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth.

Sky Sports News can confirm The Athletic's report that Newcastle's new owners are interested in appointing the 50-year-old as their new sporting director.

Ashworth is known to be on their shortlist of candidates for the role.

Brighton are keen for Ashworth to stay in his position on the south coast but have not blocked talks between him and Newcastle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win at Newcastle in the Premier League

There will be a number of factors for Ashworth to consider during the discussions and he could yet stay with Brighton.

Newcastle did not comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

Newcastle recently appointed Nicky Hammond as a temporary consultant while the club's new ownership group seek to appoint a director of football.

The club have also recently brought in Mark Leyland from Liverpool in the newly created role of first-team coach analyst.

Follow every Newcastle game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Newcastle latest? Bookmark our Newcastle news page, check out Newcastle's fixtures and Newcastle's latest results, watch Newcastle goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Newcastle games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Newcastle as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.