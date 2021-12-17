Nick Hammond: Newcastle hire former Celtic and Reading director of football as transfer consultant on short-term deal

Newcastle have hired former Reading and Celtic director of football Nick Hammond on a short-term deal as a transfer consultant.

Hammond will oversee the January transfer window and has been tasked with bringing in players to help Eddie Howe's side in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Howe said last week he was looking forward to working with whoever the club appointed.

Hammond's arrival is the second incoming at the club following the arrival of Mark Leyland from Liverpool in the newly created role of first-team coach analyst.

The 36-year-old, who worked with Howe during his time as manager of Burnley, was "eager to make the next step in his career", Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said ahead of Newcastle's visit to Anfield on Thursday night.

"Mark was here longer than I was here and was an incredibly important member of our staff with his post-match analysis and the individual work he did with the players," Klopp said.

"He was a top guy on top of that, but he had a chance to get a more senior role at Newcastle which we couldn't offer here. He was eager to make the next step in his career."

Newcastle's search for a director of football continues.

A stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold strike sealed a 3-1 victory for Liverpool over Newcastle at Anfield and moved the Reds back within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jonjo Shelvey's superb effort from range (7) fired the Magpies into a shock early lead on his return to his former club, but Liverpool equalised in controversial circumstances.

Diogo Jota (21) turned home at the second time of asking, but Isaac Hayden was down in the area, clutching his head after being caught when defending a Liverpool corner moments before. Newcastle's protests were understandable, but the goal stood.

"It was clear to me that Isaac went down holding his head immediately," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said after the game.

"In my opinion, the game should have been stopped. It's had a huge bearing on the game. We had the lead. It feels unjust and I feel it was doubly hard on our players."

