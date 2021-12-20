Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Cancelo & Riyad Mahrez top Power Rankings Premier League form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Gabriel Martinelli has become the first Arsenal player to top the form chart this season after scoring twice in the 4-1 win at Leeds - having also found the back of the net in a midweek 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo climbed into runner-up spot following a man-of-the-match performance in the 4-0 win against Newcastle, teeing up the opener before smashing home his side's second from outside the box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A round-up of the weekend’s action in the Premier League as Arsenal travelled to Leeds, Tottenham took on Liverpool and Newcastle faced Man City

Team-mates Riyad Mahrez (No 3) and Kevin De Bruyne (No 5) also soared into the elite, boosted by their hauls in the midweek 7-0 demolition of Leeds.

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher (No 4) slipped from the summit after the Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw with Southampton.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Covid-19 outbreaks wreaked havoc on the schedule last week, with Manchester United duo David de Gea (No 6) and Fred (No 7), and Leicester playmaker James Maddison (No 8), retaining top-10 standings after the clubs' games were postponed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch our pick of the best saves from Matchweek 18 in the Premier League

Heung-Min Son (No 9) maintained his purple patch with his third goal in as many games in the 2-2 thriller with Liverpool, while Mason Mount (No 10) tumbled eight places after his four-game goal streak ended in a goalless stalemate at Wolves.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...

Season rankings

We have provided a glimpse of the season rankings so far as a festive treat - a chart usually published at the end of the campaign.

Usual suspects dominate the upper rungs, with Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah leading the charge, followed by Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool claim four of the top 10 positions, but Arsenal are represented by two players, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale - exactly the same number of players as league-topping Manchester City, courtesy of Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.