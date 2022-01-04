Papa John's Trophy: Fixtures and schedule for latter stages of 2021/22 tournament

As the 2021/22 Papa John's Trophy reaches round three, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the latter stages of the tournament.

The competition was won by Sunderland in 2020/21 - who beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Wembley on March 14 - and returned for the 2021/22 season, featuring clubs from League One and League Two, as well as 16 invited U21 teams from Premier League and Championship clubs with Category One academy status.

Lee Johnson's Black Cats, however, suffered a shock exit in round two this term, as League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic ran out 1-0 winners at the Stadium of Light on December 1, thanks to a goal from teenager Harry Vaughan.

Seven former winners remain in the competition, so the suggestion that there will be a new name on the trophy following the final on Sunday, April 3 is premature. There will, however, be the U21 team of a Premier League guaranteed a spot in the last eight, with Arsenal and Chelsea facing off at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, January 11.

Image: Sunderland won the competition for the first time in their history when they beat Tranmere at Wembley in March 2021

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 Round Three fixtures

January 4 2022

Northern section

Crewe vs Rotherham, 7pm

Hartlepool vs Bolton, 7pm

Oldham vs Wigan, 7pm

Harrogate vs Carlisle, 7pm

Southern section

Charlton vs MK Dons, 7pm

Sutton vs Colchester, 7.45pm

January 11 2022

Southern section

Arsenal U21 vs Chelsea U21, 7pm

Date & time TBC

Cambridge vs Exeter/Portsmouth

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 quarter-finals

Ties are scheduled to be played week commencing January 24 2022

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 semi-finals

Ties are scheduled to be played week commencing March 7 2022

Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 final

Scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 3 2022