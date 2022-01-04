Papa John's Trophy: Fixtures and schedule for latter stages of 2021/22 tournament

As the 2021/22 Papa John's Trophy reaches round three, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the latter stages of the tournament.
The competition was won by Sunderland in 2020/21 - who beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Wembley on March 14 - and returned for the 2021/22 season, featuring clubs from League One and League Two, as well as 16 invited U21 teams from Premier League and Championship clubs with Category One academy status.
Lee Johnson's Black Cats, however, suffered a shock exit in round two this term, as League Two strugglers Oldham Athletic ran out 1-0 winners at the Stadium of Light on December 1, thanks to a goal from teenager Harry Vaughan.
Seven former winners remain in the competition, so the suggestion that there will be a new name on the trophy following the final on Sunday, April 3 is premature. There will, however, be the U21 team of a Premier League guaranteed a spot in the last eight, with Arsenal and Chelsea facing off at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, January 11.
Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 Round Three fixtures
January 4 2022
Northern section
Crewe vs Rotherham, 7pm
Hartlepool vs Bolton, 7pm
Oldham vs Wigan, 7pm
Harrogate vs Carlisle, 7pm
Southern section
Charlton vs MK Dons, 7pm
Sutton vs Colchester, 7.45pm
January 11 2022
Southern section
Arsenal U21 vs Chelsea U21, 7pm
Date & time TBC
Cambridge vs Exeter/Portsmouth
Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 quarter-finals
Ties are scheduled to be played week commencing January 24 2022
Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 semi-finals
Ties are scheduled to be played week commencing March 7 2022
Papa John's Trophy 2021/22 final
Scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 3 2022