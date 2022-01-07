Leicester's Jamie Vardy out for eight weeks due to hamstring injury

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be out for eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

Vardy - 35 this month - had complained of an issue during the Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool in December, was rested for the Boxing Day trip to Man City, but then suffered the injury in the Premier League win over Liverpool in late December.

Vardy won't need an operation, but the injury was worse than first feared.

Patson Daka is also injured and will miss the Africa Cup of Nations, while Kelechi Iheanacho is at the tournament with Nigeria, leaving Rodgers with limited options up front.

Image: Jonny Evans has also been ruled out until April as Leicester's injury problems mount

Jonny Evans has also had an operation to solve his own hamstring problem after limping off against Newcastle in December and is sidelined until April.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said: "Jamie will be out for a number of weeks. It's been unfortunate for him but we're looking at up to eight weeks. He'll be out for a period of time.

"His is the higher end of his hamstring, you are looking into March for Jamie. He doesn't need an operation and that was the only good news from it."

Evans has been plagued by a foot issue for almost a year but it is the hamstring injury he suffered against the Magpies which will keep the Northern Ireland international out.

Rodgers added: "He has had an operation so he will be April, with his hamstring he needed that."

January 8: Watford (H) - FA Cup third round

January 11: Everton (A) - live on Sky Sports

January 15: Burnley (A)

January 19: Tottenham (H)

January 23: Brighton (H)

February 10: Liverpool (A)

