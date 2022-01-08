Women's Super League match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for the latest round of the WSL, with three games on Sunday, including Birmingham vs Arsenal live on Sky.

Live WSL Sunday 9th January 1:30pm

Birmingham could see Lucy Quinn return to the starting line-up as the hosts look to bounce back from a poor 2-0 defeat to Leicester, who leapfrogged them off the bottom of the WSL table last time out.

Arabella Suttie remains absent for the Blues.

Tobin Heath and Leah Williamson are still sidelined for Arsenal, while more names are missing with Caitlin Foord, Lydia Williams and Steph Catley away at the Asia Cup.

Brighton vs Man City - Sunday, 12pm

Manchester City icons Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze are in contention to feature in Sunday's Women's Super League trip to Brighton.

City, who haven't played since their mid-December 3-2 victory at Birmingham, have been boosted by the return of England skipper Houghton, who is back in training after several months out with an Achilles injury.

Fellow Lioness Bronze, who was due to return for City before Christmas, is in line to make her long-awaited return to first-team action.

City boss Gareth Taylor revealed two unnamed players will be absent after returning positive Covid-19 tests, while Esme Morgan (leg), Ellie Roebuck (calf), and Chloe Kelly (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Brighton could hand debuts to new signings Julia Zigiotti and Emma Kullberg after their moves from BK Hacken were completed this week.

Netherlands international Inessa Kaagman could make her return to the starting line-up after missing Brighton's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on December 12.

Reading vs Leicester City - Sunday, 2pm

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen, a December signing for Reading, is likely to be included but may not find a way straight into the starting line-up for Leicester's visit.

Deanna Cooper and Rachel Rowe will definitely miss out with injury, so Kelly Chambers could name the same side which stunned Chelsea in their last game before Christmas.

Leicester have more significant problems, with Lachante Paul, Kirstie Levell and Connie Scofield all sidelined. Missy Goodwin and Freya Gregory have been signed this week and may be in line for debuts from the start.

Here's our pick of the best goals from the Women's Super League season so far - but which one is your favourite?

