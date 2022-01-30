Darwin Nunez: West Ham hoping to complete move for Benfica striker

West Ham are pushing to complete a deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on a permanent transfer.

A fee is believed to have been agreed between the two clubs for the 22-year-old Uruguay international.

However, with so little time left in the January window, it is believed it may be difficult for a deal to be done logistically, with Nunez currently with the Uruguay squad for their World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Tuesday.

Nunez has scored 20 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season.

West Ham remain in talks to sign teenage Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The French club want in excess of £25m (€30m) for 19-year-old Ekitike, who has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

But another name has now emerged, with the Hammers also looking at Toulouse forward Rhys Healey, who would be a far cheaper alternative.

Healey, 27, who began his career at Cardiff and had spells with Colchester, Dundee, Newport, Torquay and MK Dons, would come in as a back-up.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.