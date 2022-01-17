Jack Harrison: Leeds star tops Premier League Power Rankings form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...
Leeds winger Jack Harrison scored his first career hat-trick in a pulsating 3-2 win over West Ham on Sunday to top the latest Power Rankings form chart - having also scored last time out in the 3-1 win over Burnley a fortnight ago.
Wolves stopper Jose Sa climbed into runner-up spot after making nine saves in a 3-1 win over Southampton, with Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse (No 3) netting a late consolation - his sixth goal involvement in five league games.
Bukayo Saka (No 4) slipped from the summit after the north London derby was postponed, while team-mate Gabriel Martinelli (No 10) held his standing among the elite. Likewise, Spurs duo Davinson Sanchez (No 7) and Heung-Min Son (No 9) retained top-10 standings.
How are the Power Rankings calculated?
The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen (No 8) missed a last-minute opportunity to salvage a point against Leeds, but still got on the scoresheet - his seventh goal involvement in five games.
Kevin De Bruyne (No 5) fired himself into the upper echelons after scoring a sublime winner against title rivals Chelsea, while Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (No 6) ranked among the top performers for a second matchday running.
You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...