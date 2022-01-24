Joao Moutinho and Hakim Ziyech top Premier League Power Rankings chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has surged to the summit of the latest form chart. He scored and assisted Ruben Neves to secure a 2-1 win at Brentford, having also netted a late winner against Manchester United three weeks ago.

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech climbed into the runner-up spot after registering his second goal in as many games with a stunning strike to bamboozle Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (No 4) maintained his steady ascent up the chart following a 1-1 stalemate at Southampton, while Jack Harrison (No 3), Bukayo Saka (No 5) and James Ward-Prowse (No 6) all suffered minor slips.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A round-up of all the Premier League matches from matchweek 23.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes (No 7) and David de Gea (No 8) edged into the top 10 after Marcus Rashford tapped home a late winner against West Ham - with Fernandes creating a match-topping four chances for team-mates.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of the best saves from Matchweek 23 including great stops from Alisson Becker, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson (No 9) registered his fifth goal involvement in just five games after teeing up two goals in a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, while Aston Villa creator Emi Buendia (No 10) joined the elite following his winner at Everton.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...