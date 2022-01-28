Luis Diaz: Liverpool consider late swoop for Porto winger wanted by Tottenham

Liverpool are considering a late £45m move to sign Luis Diaz from Porto, who are also in talks with Tottenham for the forward.

The Colombia winger was manager Jurgen Klopp's first-choice for the summer transfer window, but Liverpool have accelerated their plans due to Spurs' strong interest.

Liverpool are said to be offering an initial £37m, with bonuses included in the deal that will only be triggered if Diaz becomes a big success at Anfield.

Tottenham have been locked in talks with Porto over Diaz this week, with the Premier League club said to be willing to pay up to £46m.

Sources in Portugal suggest Spurs are prepared to offer £37.6m up front for Diaz, with an additional £8.4m in performance-related add-ons.

Diaz, who signed for Porto from Colombian side Junior in 2019, has 16 goals and six assists in 28 games for the Portuguese side this season.

Missing out on a deal for Luiz would be another big blow for Spurs this month, after already appearing to miss out on Wolves winger Adama Traore, who looks set to return to Barcelona on loan.

Analysis: Liverpool view this as an excellent deal

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"Obviously, it's far from done and could easily come to nothing.

The deal Liverpool are looking at for Diaz would €45m (£37m) plus a maximum of €15m in bonuses. Klopp’s first choice for the summer brought forward because it was clear player would move and wouldn’t be available. Still far from done, but they’re trying. — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 28, 2022

"However, Liverpool view this as an excellent deal if it gets completed - very much close to a Diogo Jota-type fee. Also, it is far better value than the original €60m asking price.

"Diaz was Jurgen Klopp's first choice for the summer, but they have brought those plans forward because it was clear if Liverpool didn't act this window, the player would move on.

"This isn't done and could yet collapse - the player is in Argentina with his national team, so it will be far from straightforward to complete the deal.

"However, if it does get done, it's a big coup for Julian Ward, who is to succeed sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer. It was a deal in which Ward lead for the first time, but it is fair to say he's been supported strongly by Edwards who put together the strategy to secure the player this month."

Spurs in Ambrabat talks | PSG close in on Ndombele loan

Spurs want to make at least one signing this month, and according to Sky in Italy they are also in talks to sign Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on loan, with a €16m buy option being discussed.

They could do more business if they are able to offload Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele or Giovani Lo Celso.

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a deal to sign Ndombele on loan from Spurs, with an option to buy.

Image: Tanguy Ndombele could be on his way out of Spurs and back to France

Valencia and Everton were also interested in the 25-year-old, but the midfielder looks to favour a return to France.

Ndombele still has three-and-a-half years to run on the contract he signed with Spurs in the summer of 2019, when he joined in a club-record £63m transfer from Lyon.

But after just six starts in the Premier League this season, he has opted for a reunion with the manager that brought him to Spurs, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

