Morecambe 1-1 Bolton: Referee takes players off pitch due to alleged racist abuse from home crowd

With Morecambe leading 1-0, the match was paused just before stoppage time when Bolton boss Ian Evatt walked onto the pitch to speak to referee Ross Joyce; game resumed after a 10-minute break and ended 1-1; Morecambe to "work with all relevant authorities to investigate" the incident

Morecambe's home game against Bolton on Saturday was stopped for around 10 minutes after alleged racist abuse from the crowd

Morecambe will launch an investigation after Saturday's League One game against Bolton at the Mazuma Stadium was halted when the referee took both sets of players off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse from the home crowd.

With Morecambe leading 1-0, the match was paused just before stoppage time when Bolton boss Ian Evatt walked onto the pitch to speak to referee Ross Joyce.

Bolton's official Twitter account posted: "With Ian Evatt furious with something said in the stands by a home fan behind the dugout, the referee has pulled the players off the pitch.

"One home fan had already been ejected a few minutes ago."

The players and officials returned after a 10-minute break to finish the game, which ended 1-1 after a late equaliser from Bolton's Amadou Bakayoko.

Shortly after full-time, Morecambe said in a statement: "Morecambe Football Club are aware of a series of incidents and allegations that have been made during Saturday's fixture against Bolton Wanderers in Sky Bet League One.

"The club will work with all relevant authorities to investigate the above.

"Morecambe FC will be making no further comment at this time."

