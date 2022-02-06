Barcelona could be set to rival Chelsea with a move for Jules Kounde - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...
DAILY STAR
Barcelona boss Xavi could scupper Thomas Tuchel's plans for Chelsea's summer transfer window as he reportedly lines up a move for Jules Kounde.
DAILY MIRROR
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has increased his wage demands to £225,000-a-week.
Manchester United are set for a welcome windfall after agreeing to sell forgotten midfielder Andreas Pereira for an eight-figure sum.
THE GUARDIAN
David Moyes has said he is concerned that international duty could take its toll on Michail Antonio.
THE INDEPENDENT
Furious boss Brendan Rodgers has told his Leicester City flops they are fighting for their futures after being dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.
Sunderland are determined not to be rushed into replacing head coach Lee Johnson amid speculation that Roy Keane could be ready to return to Wearside.
DAILY MAIL
Barcelona coach Xavi put one over on opposite number Diego Simeone and then admitted: 'We understand football in a different way, that's why we don't see eye to eye'.
Mike Ashley feels Derby's administrators do not want him to buy the club and is considering investments elsewhere while their lack of co-operation persists.
THE SUN
Kalvin Phillips is pushing for a new deal from Leeds after the club knocked back three bids from West Ham last month.
Carlos Tevez is reportedly 'in talks' with DC United over a potential move to the MLS.
Liverpool are keeping tabs on Le Havre youngster Andy Elysee Logbo, dubbed the next Romelu Lukaku, reports suggest.
AC Milan want to hijack Liverpool's move for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho, according to reports.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign on for another season at AC Milan.
SCOTTISH SUN
Ange Postecoglou insists contract talks with Tom Rogic are the 'last thing on my mind'.