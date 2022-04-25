Championship: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton among teams in hunt for promotion to Premier League

Fulham promoted back to Premier League after 3-0 win over Preston on April 19; second-placed Bournemouth trail leaders by nine points; Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Sheffield United occupy remaining top-six spots; five other teams also in contention

Dan Long

Monday 25 April 2022 22:14, UK

The enthralling race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final fortnight.

Leaders Fulham secured their immediate return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19, with second-placed Bournemouth trailing by nine points.

Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Sheffield United occupy the remaining top-six places and up to five teams below them still harbour a mathematical chance of finishing within them.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Bournemouth

Position: 2nd
Games played: 42
Points: 78
Form (most recent first): DWDDL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/20

Remaining fixtures: Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Fulham

Huddersfield

Position: 3rd
Games played: 44
Points: 76
Form (most recent first): WWDWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/2

Remaining fixtures: Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Barnsley

Nottingham Forest

Position: 4th
Games played: 42
Points: 73
Form (most recent first): WWLWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 13/8

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Fulham
Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 26th April 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

Highlights of the Championship match between Peterborough and Nottingham Forest

Luton

Danny Hylton (right) is one of a handful of members of the Luton squad promoted from League Two in 2018 who are still at club

Position: 5th
Games played: 44
Points: 72
Form (most recent first): DWWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Luton and Blackpool

Sheffield United

Position: 6th
Games played: 44
Points: 69
Form (most recent first): DWLDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 3/1

Remaining fixtures: QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United

Friday 29th April 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Sheffield United

Blackburn

Blackburn climbed to seventh after their dominant 4-1 win away at Preston in the Lancashire derby

Position: 7th
Games played: 44
Points: 66
Form (most recent first): WLLDD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers

Millwall

Position: 8th
Games played: 44
Points: 66
Form (most recent first): DWDWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 100/1

Remaining fixtures: Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Birmingham and Millwall

Middlesbrough

Position: 9th
Games played: 43
Points: 64
Form (most recent first): DLDLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 11/1

Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Middlesbrough
Cardiff City

Wednesday 27th April 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough

QPR

Andre Gray is congratulated after equalising for QPR from the penalty spot

Position: 10th
Games played: 44
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LWDLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: Currently suspended

Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (H) (April 29, 7.45pm), Swansea (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers

Coventry

Position: 11th
Games played: 44
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): DLWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 2500/1

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Championship match between West Brom and Coventry.
