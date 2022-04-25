Championship: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton among teams in hunt for promotion to Premier League

Fulham promoted back to Premier League after 3-0 win over Preston on April 19; second-placed Bournemouth trail leaders by nine points; Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Sheffield United occupy remaining top-six spots; five other teams also in contention
Monday 25 April 2022 22:14, UK
The enthralling race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final fortnight.
Leaders Fulham secured their immediate return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19, with second-placed Bournemouth trailing by nine points.
Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Sheffield United occupy the remaining top-six places and up to five teams below them still harbour a mathematical chance of finishing within them.
Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports throughout a busy April.
Position: 2nd
Games played: 42
Points: 78
Form (most recent first): DWDDL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/20
Remaining fixtures: Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 3rd
Games played: 44
Points: 76
Form (most recent first): WWDWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/2
Remaining fixtures: Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 4th
Games played: 42
Points: 73
Form (most recent first): WWLWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 13/8
Remaining fixtures: Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 5th
Games played: 44
Points: 72
Form (most recent first): DWWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1
Remaining fixtures: Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 6th
Games played: 44
Points: 69
Form (most recent first): DWLDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 3/1
Remaining fixtures: QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 7th
Games played: 44
Points: 66
Form (most recent first): WLLDD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1
Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 8th
Games played: 44
Points: 66
Form (most recent first): DWDWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 100/1
Remaining fixtures: Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 9th
Games played: 43
Points: 64
Form (most recent first): DLDLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 11/1
Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 10th
Games played: 44
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LWDLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: Currently suspended
Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (H) (April 29, 7.45pm), Swansea (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 11th
Games played: 44
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): DLWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 2500/1
Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)