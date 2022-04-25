Championship: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton among teams in hunt for promotion to Premier League

The enthralling race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final fortnight.

Leaders Fulham secured their immediate return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19, with second-placed Bournemouth trailing by nine points.

Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Luton and Sheffield United occupy the remaining top-six places and up to five teams below them still harbour a mathematical chance of finishing within them.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Bournemouth

Position: 2nd

Games played: 42

Points: 78

Form (most recent first): DWDDL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/20

Remaining fixtures: Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Fulham

Huddersfield

Position: 3rd

Games played: 44

Points: 76

Form (most recent first): WWDWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/2

Remaining fixtures: Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Barnsley

Nottingham Forest

Position: 4th

Games played: 42

Points: 73

Form (most recent first): WWLWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 13/8

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Championship match between Peterborough and Nottingham Forest

Luton

Position: 5th

Games played: 44

Points: 72

Form (most recent first): DWWLD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Luton and Blackpool

Sheffield United

Position: 6th

Games played: 44

Points: 69

Form (most recent first): DWLDW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 3/1

Remaining fixtures: QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Sheffield United

Blackburn

Position: 7th

Games played: 44

Points: 66

Form (most recent first): WLLDD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers

Millwall

Position: 8th

Games played: 44

Points: 66

Form (most recent first): DWDWL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 100/1

Remaining fixtures: Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Birmingham and Millwall

Middlesbrough

Position: 9th

Games played: 43

Points: 64

Form (most recent first): DLDLL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 11/1

Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough

QPR

Position: 10th

Games played: 44

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): LWDLL

Sky Bet promotion odds: Currently suspended

Remaining fixtures: Sheffield United (H) (April 29, 7.45pm), Swansea (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers

Coventry

Position: 11th

Games played: 44

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): DLWWL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 2500/1

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)