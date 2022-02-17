Mark Cooper: Barrow manager given eight-match ban for reference to gender during exchange with an assistant referee

Barrow manager Mark Cooper has been given an eight-match touchline ban for a breach of FA Rule E3 and after it was proven he made reference to gender during an exchange with an assistant referee.

The incident took place during the club's Sky Bet League Two fixture with Exeter on August 17, when Cooper was sent off in the latter stages by referee Andrew Kitchen for comments made to Helen Edwards.

Cooper denied the allegations but an independent Regulatory Commission found them to be proven and handed the 53-year-old an eight-game touchline ban, fined him £3,000 and ordered he attend a face-to-face education course.

An FA statement said: "It was alleged that the manager (Cooper) used abusive and/or insulting words in the 91st minute, which are contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and that these words constitute an 'aggravated breach', as defined in FA Rule E3.2 as they included a reference, whether express or implied, to gender.

"Mark Cooper denied these allegations but an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found them to be proven and imposed his sanctions, which remain subject to appeal, after reviewing the available evidence. The written reasons for their decisions will be published in due course."

Barrow are set to visit Exeter on Saturday for the return meeting between the teams following their stalemate in August.

"The club is aware of the decision made by the FA Regulatory Commission in the case of our manager, Mark Cooper," a statement on Barrow's official website read.

"Mark is obviously disappointed by the decision. Neither he nor the club have yet received the reasons for the decision, which will be considered with a view to appeal in due course."

Cooper's assistant Richard Dryden spoke to the media following the August game and insisted he did not hear what had been said.

Dryden explained at the time: "I didn't see it to be fair. I was at the other end of the dugout trying to do stuff.

"I honestly didn't hear what he said or what went [on] through it all. I looked round and all of a sudden there was a red card out. I didn't see or hear because I was organising lads off the pitch."

Barrow are 20th in League Two with 31 points from 31 games, five points clear of the relegation zone.