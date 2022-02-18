Diogo Jota: Jurgen Klopp confirms forward will miss Norwich game with ankle ligament injury which 'could go either way'

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Liverpool's clash with Norwich due to an ankle ligament injury which "could go really quick or the other way around", according to Jurgen Klopp.

Jota has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, and was replaced by Roberto Firmino at half-time in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Portugal international was pictured wearing a protective boot after the game.

"He will not be available this weekend but the extent is still not clear," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's visit of Norwich.

"We need further assessment. It's something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others.

"So, pretty much everything is possible in the moment; that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.

"Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot. It's a normal procedure, even when you just feel something, they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Vesterveld says victory in the League Cup Final against Chelsea could be the catalyst for his old club to win the Champions League and even the Premier League title

The midweek win against Inter was a landmark occasion for James Milner who came off the bench to make the 800th club appearance of his club career.

Mohamed Salah, who scored Liverpool's second at San Siro, could reach a milestone of his own if he scores on Saturday, with the Egyptian one shy of 150 goals for the Reds.

"I'm only seven years here now, and so many great players were here over the years," Klopp said.

Image: Mohamed Salah has now scored 149 goals in 232 Liverpool appearances

"This team is one of the better ones in the wonderful history of the club, but his [Salah's] numbers are absolutely insane. Obviously, it's a massive number and hopefully, he can do that tomorrow."

Norwich head coach Dean Smith accepts he is going up against one of football's grandmasters when he takes on Klopp - but hopes a few of his own chess tactics could deliver checkmate at Anfield.

The Canaries head to Liverpool on the back of a 4-0 home defeat by leaders Manchester City, which left them in the relegation zone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win at Burnley in the Premier League

Smith knows taking on the top two sides in the country will not define Norwich's survival battle, but the former West Midlands schools chess champion is not about to resign the prospect of an unlikely positive result.

"Jurgen certainly has got a few more pieces than me at the moment, so there would be an advantage in terms of the quality of players," said Smith, who masterminded a memorable 7-2 win over Klopp's side when in charge of Aston Villa in October 2020.

"Our mindset is going to be a really important part of it. We have to try to out-think (Liverpool) where we can.

"I saw them (play in Europe) during the week and it is amazing what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the time he has been there, it is something like 50 Champions League wins alone now.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb says striker Roberto Firmino is still an important player for Liverpool, despite being pushed out of the starting line-up this season

"So, yes we are coming up against a grandmaster and I am really looking forward to it.

"We have had some good battles against him before, but obviously I was at a different club at the time, so it would be my first with Norwich.

"We will have two in the space of two weeks (with an FA Cup fifth-round tie to follow on March 2), so we have to come up with some tricks where we can."

Follow every Liverpool game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Liverpool latest? Bookmark our Liverpool news page, check out Liverpool's fixtures and Liverpool's latest results, watch Liverpool goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Liverpool games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Liverpool as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.