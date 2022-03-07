Melanie Leupolz: Chelsea Women's midfielder announces pregnancy

Women's Super League champions Chelsea confirm Melanie Leupolz will not play again this season after sharing news of her pregnancy; "We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family," a club statement read

Monday 7 March 2022 15:18, UK

Melanie Leupolz
Image: Melanie Leupolz will not feature again for Chelsea Women this season after announcing she is pregnant

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not play again this season after announcing she is pregnant, the club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old Germany international will continue "light training" in the coming months, the club revealed, but will not be available to play for the reigning Women's Super League champions.

A club statement read: "Melanie Leupolz announced the happy news of her pregnancy to staff and team-mates at the club.

"Leupolz, who has been with the club for two years, will continue to be supported by the club's medical staff in the coming months as she continues light training. However, she will not feature in fixtures for the rest of the season as she prepares for her new arrival.

"We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family."

Trending

The news comes after the FA and PFA unveiled sweeping reforms to the women's game in February which included the adoption of a comprehensive Family Leave Policy, which provides additional protection to players if they have children during their career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The PFA has warned there is much work to be done to achieve parity between female players and their male counterparts after securing 'significant policy changes' that will apply to players across the Women's Super League and Women's Championship.

Under the new policy, players going on maternity leave will be entitled to 14 weeks at 100 per cent of their regular salary and any additional remuneration, before reverting to the applicable statutory rate.

Also See:

Previously, any enhancements had been at a club's discretion, with the standard minimum being statutory maternity pay.

Even then, a player had to have been with a club for a minimum of 26 weeks to qualify - under the new policy, there is no minimum qualifying period.

Defending champions Chelsea sit second in the Women's Super League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with three games in hand, and with nine matches remaining this season.

Chelsea Women's remaining fixtures

  • March 10: West Ham vs Chelsea - WSL - 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports
  • March 13: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - WSL - 1pm
  • March 16: Everton vs Chelsea - WSL - 7pm
  • March 20: Chelsea vs Birmingham - FA Cup - 2pm
  • March 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham - WSL - 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports
  • March 27: Leicester vs Chelsea - WSL - 3pm
  • April 3: Chelsea vs Reading - WSL - 2pm
  • April 24: Tottenham vs Chelsea - WSL - 2pm
  • May 1: Birmingham vs Chelsea - WSL - 2pm
  • May 8: Chelsea vs Man Utd - WSL - 12.30pm
Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:45pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema