Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool forward ready to train ahead of Wednesday's trip to Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp called Mohamed Salah a "tough cookie" and says the Liverpool forward is ready to train ahead of Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

Salah was substituted moments after scoring a second-half penalty in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday with a foot problem.

Doubts over his fitness were heightened when he missed training on Monday ahead of the midweek visit to the Emirates, but Liverpool manager Klopp confirmed the Egypt international has recovered well.

"It looks like Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite lucky with it," Klopp said.

"It was swollen and painful but yesterday a little less swollen, less painful. I got a message before the press conference that he is ready to train and we will see how it looks."

'We'll keep annoying Man City'

Title-chasing Liverpool travel to an in-form Arsenal looking to close to within a point of leaders Manchester City after the champions were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

The Reds have won eight on the bounce in the Premier League and Klopp reiterated his plan to be "as annoying as possible" to Pep Guardiola's side with 10 games of the season remaining.

"That's the plan of course, to keep being as annoying as possible," the German said.

"We have to win our football games. We're very ambitious and determined to do great stuff, but we respect a lot how good they are.

"We respect even more all the other teams we will face. There are few really tough ones. Each Premier League game is tough but a few are especially tough and one of them we play tomorrow night.

"I'm sitting here and if I was to say 'we will win 10 games', that doesn't sound very likely, but as long as it's possible we will give it a proper try, I can tell you."

