Ralf Rangnick backs Harry Maguire after Manchester United captain booed on England duty

Ralf Rangnick says it is "difficult to understand" why Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was booed by sections of the crowd before England's friendly win over Ivory Coast.

Maguire's name was booed by a section of England supporters before kick-off at Wembley on Tuesday, actions that were later slammed by manager Gareth Southgate and senior players including Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - Rangnick said he has not yet discussed the incident with Maguire but made it clear the defender is still held in high regard at Old Trafford.

"I haven't spoken to him yet, but I speak regularly with him since I've been here and he knows my position towards him," the United interim boss said. "He's been a very valuable player for the team and the club, the captain.

"I didn't understand what happened at Wembley, it won't happen in our stadium with the Red Army. He's been playing well for Manchester United and England in the last couple of years.

"Gareth Southgate said something after the game and Harry Kane. I didn't watch the game but I heard what had happened after they announced the starting line-up. It's difficult to understand.

"I don't think this is a personal thing, it hasn't anything to do with Harry himself, we know there are one or two players who have been criticised in the last few months, for example, Fred, a very important player for this team, playing regularly for the team and Brazil, I watched his game and he did well.

"Maybe it's still got to do with the high expectations around this club and people tend to compare with former players and legends. Fred, Scotty and Harry are important players and players with the right attitude."

Rangnick: Fernandes contract 'very good news'

Rangnick also reacted to the news of Bruno Fernandes' contract extension after the midfielder signed a new four-year deal at Old Trafford with the option to extend for a further year.

The 27-year-old was the club's standout player during his first 18 months at Old Trafford, and has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award twice.

Fernandes has made 117 appearances for United and scored 49 goals in all competitions since moving from Sporting.

He also scored both goals for Portugal in midweek as they beat North Macedonia to secure a place at the 2022 World Cup.

"I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next four years," Rangnick said.

"There is no doubt he is a very important player for this club and this team. That's great news, I already congratulated him yesterday after his return from the World Cup Qualifiers. He played very well, scored the most important goals to qualify."

