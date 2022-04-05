Man City vs Liverpool: How to follow Super Sunday's huge Premier League clash live on Sky Sports

Manchester City's huge Premier League clash against Liverpool takes place on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports. A bumper studio line-up has been announced and here's how to follow...

With just one point currently separating champions City and Liverpool at the top of the table, the outcome is likely to have major implications for the title race.

Coverage at the Etihad Stadium starts at 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

There will be a bumper line-up in the Sky Sports studio with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Micah Richards all in attendance.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 10th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The game goes ahead as planned after neither side were drawn to play their Champions League quarter-final fixture on April 12.

City will face Atletico Madrid on April 13 in their second leg, while Liverpool host Benfica at Anfield on the same night.

Norwich vs Burnley | Wolves vs Newcastle

Norwich vs Burnley is also live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday. Coverage starts at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League with kick-off at 2pm, as we bring you a huge game in the battle to avoid relegation.

To kick off the weekend on Sky Sports, Newcastle host Wolves on Friday Night Football. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 8pm.

Norwich City

Burnley Sunday 10th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Friday 8th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

The 2021/22 Premier League season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

2021/22 EFL season: Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.