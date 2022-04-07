David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 41. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth, Saturday 12.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was a big win for Sheffield United in midweek. It is going to be a real scrap for those play-off places now and it's set them up well going into this huge game on Saturday

Bournemouth suffered a bad defeat in midweek. They still have a six-point lead over Huddersfield in third, with two games in hand, but those types of gaps can get swallowed up very quickly. I fancy a few goals here, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough were edged out at home by Fulham on Wednesday night. It was a tough defeat for Chris Wilder to take because his side had so many chances. Now they are back outside the top six looking in.

It's a must-win game against a Hull side meandering towards safety in the lower reaches of the table. Wilder will make sure his side are not complacent. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Millwall's slim play-off hopes probably came to an end as they were beaten at home by Swansea in midweek. All they can do is try and get back to winning ways.

This week could have looked so different for Barnsley if they had managed to hold on for that victory against Reading. The gap is eight points now, and looking insurmountable. I think it could be another nail for them at The Den, too.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest are on the march. Four wins on the bounce has seen them take control of their spot in the play-offs. They have games in hand on all the sides around them too, it is some position to be in.

Birmingham enjoyed a victory over rivals West Brom last Sunday. They do not have a huge amount else to play for this season, other than to try and build for next. Forest should capitalise.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

What a big week for Reading. That late point at Barnsley, and then the win over Stoke. The gap is starting to look very, very healthy indeed over the bottom three - even though the Tykes still have a game in hand.

It has been a bad week for Cardiff. They were hammered at home by Swansea last Saturday, which will not sit well with their fans at all. Steve Morison will want a response, but I think the Royals have the momentum for a home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Luton, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It will be a long weekend for these two sides watching to see what their other play-off rivals can do before they kick off on Monday night.

Even so, they are both in very good shape, and a win for either will take them a long way towards finishing in the top six. But this is pretty evenly matched. I will go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Blackpool: 2-2

Bristol City vs Peterborough: 1-1

Preston vs QPR: 2-0

Swansea vs Derby: 2-1

West Brom vs Stoke: 2-1

Fulham vs Coventry (Sun 3pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button: 2-1