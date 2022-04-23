EFL goals and round-up: Peterborough relegated; Forest Green promoted

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship following a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Sam Surridge netted the only goal just before half-time as third-bottom Posh joined Derby and Barnsley in dropping to League One.

Meanwhile, Forest, up to fourth, look virtually assured of a play-off place.

Second-placed Bournemouth claimed what could be a vital point in dramatic fashion as Dominic Solanke's stoppage-time penalty earned them a 1-1 draw at home against already-promoted Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 41st goal of the season put the Cottagers - who knew a win would all but confirm them as champions - ahead in the 56th minute before Solanke replied with a spot-kick in the eighth minute of time added on.

Bournemouth go two points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, over whom they have two games in hand.

Luton are fifth after being held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool at Kenilworth Road, where Gary Madine's 55th-minute penalty cancelled out Elijah Adebayo's early opener.

And Sheffield United remain sixth following a 1-0 home win over Cardiff sealed by Iliman Ndiaye's header.

Three points worse off in seventh are Millwall, who secured a 2-2 draw at Birmingham thanks to a 98th-minute penalty of their own, scored by Benik Afobe.

It was a second equaliser for the Lions, with the hosts netting through Juninho Bacuna and then a Lyle Taylor spot-kick after Oliver Burke had levelled.

Middlesbrough's quest for the play-offs looks all but over after a 1-1 draw at Swansea extended their winless run to five games. Riley McGree's goal for Boro was quickly cancelled out by Michael Obafemi.

Reading's survival was confirmed despite suffering a 3-0 loss at Hull, for whom Keane Lewis-Potter scored twice either side of an Alfie Jones effort.

Relegated Derby lost 3-1 at home to Bristol City. Andreas Weimann and Antoine Semenyo put the Robins two goals up, Craig Forsyth pulled a goal back for the Rams, and Timm Klose then wrapped up the away win.

Elsewhere, Jacob Brown notched the winner as Stoke beat QPR 1-0 at the bet365 Stadium, and West Brom and Coventry drew 0-0 at The Hawthorns, with Albion denied victory in stoppage time when Ben Wilson saved Karlan Grant's penalty.

Play-off hopefuls Blackburn play Lancashire rivals Preston on Monday.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan were unable to clinch promotion from Sky Bet League One as Plymouth held them to a 1-1 draw and Rotherham and MK Dons both won.

Luke Jephcott put play-off hopefuls Argyle ahead at the DW Stadium before Jack Whatmough rescued a point for Latics 16 minutes from time.

Dan Barlaser scored at both ends as second-placed Rotherham produced a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Oxford.

Barlaser slid the ball into his own net after 10 minutes, but Rarmani Edmonds-Green headed the Millers level on the stroke of half-time.

Rotherham went ahead through a Barlaser penalty midway through the second half and Oxford's defeat means their play-off hopes are over.

Harry Darling and Daniel Harvie struck as MK Dons beat Morecambe 2-0 at home.

The Dons are level on points with Rotherham and three behind Wigan having played a game more than their rivals.

Sunderland thrashed 10-man Cambridge 5-1 to climb into fourth.

Ross Stewart opened the scoring from the penalty spot after U's defender Lloyd Jones had been sent off for a 12th-minute foul on the Scot.

Elliot Embleton doubled the lead before Paul Digby instantly volleyed Cambridge back into the contest.

But Stewart soon grabbed his 24th goal of the season and Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth wrapped up victory in the second half.

Plymouth drop to fifth and Wycombe fill the final play-off spot in sixth after overcoming Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordan Obita scored Wycombe's winner after 62 minutes to take them above Wednesday, who drop to seventh.

The Owls are a point behind Plymouth and Wycombe but have two games left to play compared to their rivals' one.

Doncaster maintained mathematical hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Burton 2-0.

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved Gassan Ahadme's penalty before Joe Dodoo headed the hosts in front.

Josh Martin added a second 15 minutes from time, but Rovers are now three points behind Fleetwood with an inferior goal difference of 28 and have only one game left to play.

Fleetwood moved out of the bottom four at Gillingham's expense with a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Luke McCormick gave the Dons - without a win since December 7 - a 22nd-minute lead.

But Joe Garner equalised two minutes from time to leave AFC Wimbledon on the brink of dropping into League Two.

Gillingham are level on points with Fleetwood, who have two games left to play compared to the Kent club's one, after losing 3-1 at Portsmouth.

Ronan Curtis (2) and Clark Robertson scored for Pompey, with Ryan Jackson replying for the Gills.

Already-relegated Crewe drew 1-1 at home to Ipswich, with Tom Lowery cancelling out Conor Chaplin's effort.

Accrington survived the dismissal of goalkeeper Toby Savin to beat Lincoln 2-1.

Stanley led through an Adam Jackson own goal and Colby Bishop's 13th goal of the season.

Savin was sent off after 61 minutes for handling outside his penalty area.

Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke were on target as Charlton beat Shrewsbury 2-0.

Bolton claimed a 2-1 victory at Cheltenham with second-half goals from Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko, the latter scoring from the spot. Aaron Ramsey managed a late consolation for the Robins.

