Government to launch in-depth review of women's football in UK this summer

The government will launch an in-depth review of women's football in the UK this summer in a bid "to achieve greater parity with the men's game".

It follows the Fan Led Review of Football Governance published in November last year by Tracey Crouch MP which recommended that women's football should be "given its own dedicated review".

The review, which is to be independently chaired and supported by an expert advisory panel, will examine issues affecting the game at elite and grassroots level.

The findings of the review are expected to be published by the end of the year.

"Women's football is a growing force," Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said.

"The 2019 World Cup captured the hearts and minds of the nation, and with greater participation, employment and visibility in the media, I am confident that EURO 2022 will inspire more women and girls to get into our national game as we work towards parity across all sport.

"Despite these positive signs for the game, it is clear that an assessment of the value of the women's and girls' game is needed, to ensure it is properly financed for the long-term.

"The time is right for a thorough review of the women's game to ensure all is being done to support its further growth."

Women's football has undergone significant growth in recent years at the professional level, with all of England's group games for this summer's home Euros and the Wembley final sold out three months before the tournament kicks off.

This was boosted by Sky Sports' three-year deal to become primary broadcaster of the Women's Super League, which started at the beginning of this season in September 2021.